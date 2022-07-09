                 

New MD takes residency at Filton

Nathan Jenkins has been appointed the new Resident Musical Director of Filton Concert Brass

Filton Concert Brass
  The band has announced the appointment of its new Resident Musical Director

Saturday, 09 July 2022

        

Filton Concert Band has announced the appointment of Nathan Jenkins as its new Resident Musical Director.

The graduate of Cardiff University and the Royal Academy of Music is a local primary school teacher and has previously played with the likes of Easton Salvation Army, Egon Virtuosi, the Household Troops Band of the Salvation Army, Portishead, Flowers and Filton Concert itself.

Experience

His conducting experience includes Easton Salvation Army Band, groups at the Kingswood Music Centre and the South Western Divisional Youth Band.

The announcement on Filton's Facebook page stated that he will now prepare the band for their appearance at the Wychavon Festival of Brass contest, as well as forthcoming concerts.

        

TAGS: Filton

