New MD takes residency at Filton

Filton Concert Band has announced the appointment of Nathan Jenkins as its new Resident Musical Director.

The graduate of Cardiff University and the Royal Academy of Music is a local primary school teacher and has previously played with the likes of Easton Salvation Army, Egon Virtuosi, the Household Troops Band of the Salvation Army, Portishead, Flowers and Filton Concert itself.

Experience

His conducting experience includes Easton Salvation Army Band, groups at the Kingswood Music Centre and the South Western Divisional Youth Band.

The announcement on Filton's Facebook page stated that he will now prepare the band for their appearance at the Wychavon Festival of Brass contest, as well as forthcoming concerts.