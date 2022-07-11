                 

*
banner

News

Exmouth Festival extends opening times

Don't remain slow on the uptake — as you now have until the 22nd July to get your entries in for the popular Exmouth Festival of Brass.

OPen
  Entries can now be made up to the 22nd July for the Exmouth Festival of Brass

Monday, 11 July 2022

        

4BR has been informed that the closing date for the Exmouth Festival of Brass, which is due to take place on Saturday 3rd September, has been extended.

It is understood that uptake has been slow at present and that the SWBBA organisers hope that a later closing date will encourage more bands to commit to the event.

However, a spokesperson told 4BR that they will consider cancelling if they cannot approach around 15 entries.

Support

They said: "After Covid-19 we know bands are in differing states of recovery and development, but we do need support to ensure a viable future for the event.

If there are problems please let us know as we wish to help and adapt if this would increase entries."

The new closing date is Friday 22nd July.

Further details can be obtained at: www.southwestbrassbandassociation.co.uk

Annual Championship

SWBBA has also asked bands to consider entry to their annual championships event at the Riviera International Conference Centre, Torquay on Saturday 5th November.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Freckleton

New President for Freckleton

July 11 • Mark Rossall becomes the new President of Freckleton Band

Stannington

Death of Christine Wilson

July 11 • The death has been announced of the former President and Secretary of Stannington Brass.

OPen

Exmouth Festival extends opening times

July 11 • Don't remain slow on the uptake — as you now have until the 22nd July to get your entries in for the popular Exmouth Festival of Brass.

Kekrade

Report & Result: 2022 WMC Championship

July 9 • Brass Band Willebroek successfully defend their World Championship title in Kerkrade

What's on »

Derwent Brass - THIS IS DERWENT 30! Gala Concert

Saturday 9 July • Allestree Woodlands School Theatre, Blenheim Drive, Allestree, Derby DE22 2LW

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Summer Music Sunday - RHS Harlow Carr Gardens

Sunday 10 July • RHS Harlow Carr Gardens. Crag Lane. Harrogate. HG3 1QB HG3 1QB

Thundersley Brass Band - 'Best of British' themed Summer Concert

Sunday 10 July • Richmond Hall,. Richmond Avenue. Benfleet. Essex SS7 5HA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 10 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Otterbourne Brass -

Sunday 10 July • Chandlers Ford Methodist Church so532gj

Vacancies »

Crofton Silver Band

July 11 • SOLO CORNET & BACK ROW CORNET. Crofton Silver Band are looking for Solo & Back Row Cornets to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Watford Band

July 10 • Watford Band rehearses twice a week at our premises in Bushey. We also compete and are striving to move to the 3rd section. . We are looking for Bb Bass, 2nd Trombone, Baritone, Horn Players and Percussionists.

Crofton Silver Band

July 7 • SOPRANO CORNET. Crofton Silver Band are looking for a Soprano Cornet to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Pro Cards »

Mark Wilkinson


Cornet Soloist, Teacher, Adjudicator, Conductor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top