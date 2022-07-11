Exmouth Festival extends opening times

Don't remain slow on the uptake — as you now have until the 22nd July to get your entries in for the popular Exmouth Festival of Brass.

4BR has been informed that the closing date for the Exmouth Festival of Brass, which is due to take place on Saturday 3rd September, has been extended.

It is understood that uptake has been slow at present and that the SWBBA organisers hope that a later closing date will encourage more bands to commit to the event.

However, a spokesperson told 4BR that they will consider cancelling if they cannot approach around 15 entries.

Support

They said: "After Covid-19 we know bands are in differing states of recovery and development, but we do need support to ensure a viable future for the event.

If there are problems please let us know as we wish to help and adapt if this would increase entries."

The new closing date is Friday 22nd July.

Further details can be obtained at: www.southwestbrassbandassociation.co.uk

Annual Championship

SWBBA has also asked bands to consider entry to their annual championships event at the Riviera International Conference Centre, Torquay on Saturday 5th November.