Fairlop memories retained by generous gift

The memories of a truly remarkable late starter in the banding world will be seen and heard at Fairlop Brass for many more years to come.

The memory of former Fairlop Band percussionist Patricia Barber will be both seen and more importantly, heard, in the future thanks to a generous donation made by her husband.

John Barber wanted to mark the contribution of his wife, who became one of the most enthusiastic and committed members of the band after she joined in her 70s a few years ago.

New challenge

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Despite having no formal musical training she told us that she was "ready for a new musical challenge", and soon became a much loved figure where helped by our percussionist Andy Carter she strived to improve.

Her humour and commitment impressed everyone, as was her determination to remain active when rehearsals stopped due to Covid-19, and which often saw her either log in with sound or without a picture, but rarely with both at the same time!"

Now the band has been able to purchase a new drum travel kit, complete with carrying bags, which made their debut a recent concert to help raise funds for a local church.

Remarkable life

Musical Director Kevin Jordan told 4BR: "When we returned, Patricia was ill, but she still attended every week and had a great desire to play at our first formal concert in November last year.

It was wonderful that she was able to do that, but it wasn't until her passing that we found out more about her remarkable life — which included the award of the MBE for her work on naval research for the Victoria & George Cross Association."

Sub-machine guns

He added: "We also discovered that she had been a member of the Royal Navy Reserve in radio communications and qualified as a small arms marksman, winning trophies at Bisley for pistol, rifle and sub-machine guns!

She was a Freeman of the City of London and rowed for a couple of years in the 22-mile Thames Great River race.

All this and she still had time to represent the RNR at skiing, take up tap dancing and volunteer at the Imperial War Museum and for the Royal Marine Reserves where she was trained to throw hand grenades!"

Wonderful woman

Patricia retired as Department Head for Medals, Uniform & Edged Weapons after 35 years of service, and it was the that she decided to rekindle her interest in music.

As Kevin added: "What a wonderful woman, one who will be greatly missed. Now we will always remember just how wonderful every time we hear those drums."