Conducting opportunities on BBSS Course

The Brass Band Summer School in Harrogate will offer a fantastic opportunity to broaden your conducting skills with an extra swagger...

The Brass Band Summer School (BBSS) is offering an exciting opportunity for conducting delegates on its forthcoming course which will take place at Harrogate Ladies' College from 7th-13th August.

Those wishing to learn and develop their conducting skill sets will be able to do so in front of a band with BBSS Musical Director Dr. Robert Childs.

Speaking about the initiative, Robert told 4BR: "We have some great repertoire planned for the course, featuring six separate bands of varying sizes, so we offer a fantastic opportunity for conductors to test themselves.

Our Imperial, Sovereign and Prestige bands will be working towards our Gala Concert on 12th August, and three smaller bands will also be focussing on entertainment programmes for the BBSS Brass in Concert Championship we hold on 11th August.

There will be plenty of opportunity for conducting delegates, or playing delegates with an interest in conducting to receive lessons and mentorship whilst enjoying some hands-on experience rehearsing and performing an array of repertoire."





Although BBSS's Brass in Concert Championship is a light-hearted affair, this year sees two special additions to the list of in-house attractions.

Cornet player and conductor Alan Morrison will visit Harrogate to adjudicate the event, where he will award a special march prize in memory of the great Richard Evans.

Bob Childs added: "We're all excited to be welcoming Alan back as our adjudicator and guest speaker and look forward to him sharing his wisdom together with some of his memories from a glittering career.

It's also wonderful to honour Richard through a style of music with which he was synonymous. It will be great to hear the bands perform some great marches in best 'swagger' fashion."

The Brass Band Summer School will take place at Harrogate Ladies' College from 7th-13th August.

To be part of this year's course, as a conductor, player or both, visit: www.brassbandsummerschool.com

Bookings Administrator, Liz Lancaster: admin@brassbandsummerschool.com / +44 (0) 7789 841041