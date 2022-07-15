                 

*
banner

News

Childs set for Last Night Concerto appearance

David Childs will give the first live performance of the Vaughan Williams 'Tuba Concerto' adapted for euphonium at the Last Night of the Welsh Proms in Cardiff this weekend.

David Childs
  David Childs will present the first live performance of the euphonium version of the VW work

Friday, 15 July 2022

        

Euphonium virtuoso David Childs will be giving the first live performance of the Vaughan Williams 'Tuba Concerto' adapted for euphonium and orchestra at the 'Last Night of the Welsh Proms' in Cardiff this weekend.

The Besson star will take to the stage with the Orchestra of Welsh National Opera on Saturday evening at St David's Hall (16th July — 7.30pm) under the baton of Owain Arwel Hughes CBE.

Radio 3

David was also featured in a preview of the event on Radio 3's 'In Tune' on Thursday with presenter Sean Rafferty, where he talked about his appearance and the work, as well as about his family and admiration for the conductor Bramwell Tovey whose death had been announced earlier in the day.

Music featured on his interview included 'Flight of the Bumble Bee' as an introduction, as well as the third movement of the Vaughan Williams 'Concerto', and as a mark of respect to Bramwell Tovey, the 'Romanza' from the Karl Jenkins 'Euphonium Concerto'.

Fantastic supporter

David said: "Bram was a fantastic supporter of the euphonium. We played this piece together on several occasions, so it's a real honour to remember him in this way."

For more information:

Last Night of the Welsh Proms
https://www.stdavidshallcardiff.co.uk/whats-on/welsh-proms-2022/last-night-of-the-welsh-proms/

BBC Radio 3 'In Tune' at around 1.28 into the show
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m0018ypc

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Besson

Besson support Summer School Courses

July 15 • Besson has strengthened its commitment to musical diversity and inclusion with its support for four major summer school courses.

Utrechet

Return to strength in numbers at Dutch Nationals

July 15 • 43 bands have provisionally entered the Dutch National Championships in Utrecht later this year.

David Childs

Childs set for Last Night Concerto appearance

July 15 • David Childs will give the first live performance of the Vaughan Williams 'Tuba Concerto' adapted for euphonium at the Last Night of the Welsh Proms in Cardiff this weekend.

Wallce and Gromit

Right trousers for Murrill

July 15 • Jayne Murrill will lead WFEL Fairey in their great family film fun accompanying Wallace & Gromit on their wrong trouser adventures.

What's on »

Newstead Brass - Ripley Music Festival

Saturday 16 July • Crossley Park School Lane, Ripley, Derbyshire DE5 3GT

Boarshurst Silver Band - Besses Boys Band

Sunday 17 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Sunday 17 July • Market Place, KingÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1JW

Abertillery Town Band - Ebbw Fach Choir in Concert for Ukraine

Tuesday 19 July • The Met-Abertillery, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Abertillery Town Band - Ebbw Fach Choir in Concert for Ukraine

Tuesday 19 July • The Metropole Cultural & Conference Centre, Mitre Street, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Vacancies »

Harlow Brass Band

July 14 • HBB are a friendly, non-contesting band who have a vacancy for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We play at various local events and hold our own concert twice a year. We play to a good standard and are looking for an MD who can take us forward.

Chinnor Silver

July 14 • We are looking for a TUTTI CORNET and Bb BASS to join and help move the band forward,. rehearsals are held on a Wednesday in our own bandroom with extras when needed.. Good but realistic diary of bookings

Barnsley Brass

July 12 • We have vacancies for 2nd / 3rd cornet players and a 2nd horn player. We rehearse on Mondays and Thursdays 7.45 pm in our own bandroom with associated club at Worsbrough Bridge on A61 south of Barnsley.

Pro Cards »

Mike Sheppard

B.A. (Hons) Music
Composer, conductor, teacher, author

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top