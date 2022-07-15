Childs set for Last Night Concerto appearance

David Childs will give the first live performance of the Vaughan Williams 'Tuba Concerto' adapted for euphonium at the Last Night of the Welsh Proms in Cardiff this weekend.

Euphonium virtuoso David Childs will be giving the first live performance of the Vaughan Williams 'Tuba Concerto' adapted for euphonium and orchestra at the 'Last Night of the Welsh Proms' in Cardiff this weekend.

The Besson star will take to the stage with the Orchestra of Welsh National Opera on Saturday evening at St David's Hall (16th July — 7.30pm) under the baton of Owain Arwel Hughes CBE.

Radio 3

David was also featured in a preview of the event on Radio 3's 'In Tune' on Thursday with presenter Sean Rafferty, where he talked about his appearance and the work, as well as about his family and admiration for the conductor Bramwell Tovey whose death had been announced earlier in the day.

Music featured on his interview included 'Flight of the Bumble Bee' as an introduction, as well as the third movement of the Vaughan Williams 'Concerto', and as a mark of respect to Bramwell Tovey, the 'Romanza' from the Karl Jenkins 'Euphonium Concerto'.

Fantastic supporter

David said: "Bram was a fantastic supporter of the euphonium. We played this piece together on several occasions, so it's a real honour to remember him in this way."

For more information:

Last Night of the Welsh Proms

https://www.stdavidshallcardiff.co.uk/whats-on/welsh-proms-2022/last-night-of-the-welsh-proms/

BBC Radio 3 'In Tune' at around 1.28 into the show

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m0018ypc