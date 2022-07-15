                 

Return to strength in numbers at Dutch Nationals

43 bands have provisionally entered the Dutch National Championships in Utrecht later this year.

Utrechet
  The Championships take place at the TivoliVredenburg in Utrecht.

Friday, 15 July 2022

        

The NBK organisers of the 2022 Dutch National Championships have announced that 43 bands have provisionally entered the event to take place on the weekend of Friday 28th and Saturday 29th October at the TivoliVredenburg in Utrecht.

Although to be confirmed, it is understood that the competitions will begin on the Friday afternoon and conclude on Saturday evening with the announcement of the new national champion.

The winner of the Championship Division will represent the nation at the 2024 European Championships in Palanga.

Pleased

A spokesperson said: "The organising NBK Foundation is particularly pleased with this large number of registrations and expects to be able to announce the final number of participating bands in mid-September along with the proposed schedule of competitions."

The set-works for the event were revealed earlier this year with a brand new commission from the respected Dutch composer Jan de Haan entitled, 'Redbad — The King of the Frisians' testing the elite level contenders. The defending champion is Soli Brass.

First Division bands will be faced by Gilbert Vinter's 'James Cook-Circumnavigator', whilst Daniel Hall's 'Sanctuary!' will provide the test for the Second Division contenders.

'Albinus Variations' by Etienne Crausaz, which was herd at the recent WMC contest in Kerkrade is the set-work in the Third Division. Stephan Hodel's 'Argos', which proved to be a popular success when it was used for the Regional Championships in the UK will be tackled by the Fourth Division bands.

Competing bands:
Championship Section:

Set-Work: Redbad — The King of the Frisians (Jan de Haan)

Altena Brass (Ward de Ketelaere)
Amsterdam Brass (Paul van Gils)
Brass Band Limburg (Renato Meli)
Brass Band Schoonhoven A (Erik Janssen)
Brass Band De WÃ¢ldsang (Rieks van der Velde)
Brass Band Rijnmond (Chris Derikx)
Brass Band de Spijkerpakkenbandband (Ido Gerard Kempenaar)
De Bazuin Oenkerk (Jaap Musschenga)
Provinciale Brassband Groningen (Richard Visser)
Soli Brass (Anne van den Berg)

First Division:

Set-Work: James Cook — Circumnavigator (Gilbert Vinter)

Brass Band Amersfoort (Vincent Verhage)
Brass Band Breukelen (N/K)
Brass Band Gloria Dei (Gerk Huisma)
Brass Band Pro Rege Heerenveen (Anne van den Berg)
Chr. Brassband Excelsior (Rieks van der Velde)
Kunst naar Kracht (Pieter Koster)
Oefening en Uitspanning (Anno Appelo)

Second Division:

Set-Work: Sanctuary! (Daniel Hall)

Brass Band Schoonhoven B (N/K)
Brass Band Excelsior Ferwert (Gijs Heusinkveld)
Brass Band Looft den Heer (Gijs Heusinkveld)
De Bazuin Oenkerk B (Jan Aart Ponstein)
De Lofklank (Gerk Huisma)
Euphonia Wolvega (Hendry van Loo)
Gereformeerde Brass Band Groningen (Jan Werkman)

Third Division:

Set-Work: Albinus Variations (Etienne Crausaz)

Apollo (Piet Visser)
Backum Brass (Harmen Cnossen)
Brass Band Heman (Geert Jan Kroon)
Brass Band Immanuel (Jan Werkman)
Brass Band Kunst en Vriendschap (Henk van Loon)
De Nije Bazun (Jaap Wils)
Greidebrass (Marco Middelberg)

Fourth Division:

Set-Work: Argos (Stephan Hodel)

Alkmaar Brass (Alexander Zwaan)
Brass Band Bernlef (Theun van Leijen)
Brass Band Opsterland (Martine Reijenga)
Brass Band UDI Oosternijkerk (Marco Middelberg)
CMV Concordia (Gouke Wielenga)
Chr. Muziekvereniging Blaast de Bazuin (Piet Visser)
Chr. brassband Westersweach (Jan Rondaan)
Felison Brass (Marcel Mooibroek)
Koperensemble De WÃ¢ldsang (Gerk Huisma)
Soli Deo Gloria (Martijn Oostra)
Soli Deo Gloria Rinsumageast (Reimer Jan Rondaan)

        

