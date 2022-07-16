                 

Thanks and awards at Haverhill

Haverhill mark a year of impressive progress with thanks to an outgoing chairperson and annual awards to their star performers.

Haverhill
  Tim Pannell receives the 'Player of the Year' award

Saturday, 16 July 2022

        

Haverhill Silver Band took the opportunity at its recent Annual General Meeting to announce the appointment of its new Chairperson, David Stevens, as well as present its annual awards.

Thanks

The new incumbent took the opportunity to thank his predecessor. "We are sorry to be saying goodbye to Tom Walker as he stands down due to increased work commitments after 16 years as a cornet player and in more recent years as band chairman,"he said.

"He always had a warm welcome for everyone, and the band will miss Tom most as a friend. I am sure that we will keep in contact, and we all send him our best wishes for the future."

Awards

The annual awards saw Tom Walker presented with the 'Bandsperson of the Year' accolade following a poll of band members, whilst Musical Director, Paul Filby, presented Adam Waterson with the 'Most Improved Player' and Tim Pannell with the 'Player of the Year' award (above).

Paul told 4BR: "Choosing two of the annual player awards is a pleasurable, but not an easy task.

Adam has developed tremendously since moving to bass trombone and is just such a great team player, whilst Tim has been incredibly consistent with his excellence — most notably at the Area Championships on 'Contest Music' where he demonstrated such artistry."

        

