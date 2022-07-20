                 

*
New Head of Brass at RNCM

Murray Greig has been announced as the new Head of Brass at the Royal Northern College of Music.

RNCM
  The new heads at the RNCM: Kevin Gowland, Simone Rebello and Murray Greig

Wednesday, 20 July 2022

        

The Royal Northern College of Music has announced the appointment of trumpet player Murray Greig as its new Head of Brass.

He forms a trio of departmental heads at the RNCM which also sees Kevin Gowland as Head of Woodwind and Simone Rebello as Head of Percussion.

Tutor

A former alumnus under Howard Snell, Murray Greig has been a trumpet tutor at the college since 1989.

For over 30 years he was principal trumpet with the Orchestra of Opera North, as well as being a hugely respected freelance player with other leading orchestras and ensembles.

He has also featured as a concerto and recital soloist, has given masterclasses at conservatoires throughout Europe and America and has worked as a trumpet professor for the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain.

Excited

Speaking about the appointment he said: "I'm really excited to have the opportunity to be a part of the new leadership team alongside Kevin and Simone, giving me the opportunity to work closely with all of the fantastic brass students we have here at the RNCM, but also in and amongst the rest of the School.

Continuing to build on our ground-breaking side-by-side learning projects, I foresee a very bright future for our incredibly talented and enthusiastic young musicians."

Expertise

In response, Kevin and Simone, former Deputy Heads and Acting Heads of Wind, Brass and Percussion, added: "We're absolutely delighted that Murray will be joining us as Director of Brass/Head of School.

Having worked at the RNCM for over 30 years Murray brings a huge amount of knowledge, insight, vision and expertise, and we are very excited to be working with him."

        

