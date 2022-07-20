Durham looks for student composers

Durham University Brass Band has launched its 2022 Composition Competition

Durham University Brass Band has launched its annual Composition Competition.

It is aimed at current and incoming students, as well as recent graduates from other universities and comes with a first prize of £100 plus associated publication and royalty rights.

The competition is run by Durham University Brass Band with support from Durham Music Shop and local composer Steve Robson.

Published

The winning composition will be published by Modranna Music Publishers and will also be premiered in concert by Durham University Brass Band.

The work should be an original composition for standard brass band format as a concert march or a short concert work on the theme of 'Celebration'. It should be no longer than 6minutes in duration and aimed at appro Third Section level.

Further details

Submissions and enquiries should be made at brass.band@durham.ac.uk

The competition will close on 1st September 2022.