                 

*
banner

News

Hancock takes last bow after 25 years of outstanding service

A quarter of a century of inspirational playing and conducting with the Lions Youth organisation reaches its last chord for Tom Hancock.

Tom Hancock
  Tom has been part of the organisation for 25 years

Sunday, 24 July 2022

        

A quarter of a century of outstanding commitment, dedication and inspiration has come to an end at Lions Youth Brass, with the announcement that conductor Tom Hancock has stepped down from his role with the organisation.

Fantastic contribution

Speaking about the news, Musical Director Nigel Birch told 4BR: "His has been a distinguished 25 years of service that has elevated Tom to our 'Hall of Fame' thanks to his fantastic contribution to the organisation."

He added: "Guiding our Academy Band to the National Youth Band Championships of Great Britain Elementary Section title this year was the culmination of his inspirational work, and he leaves us with a lasting legacy through the countless young players he has developed. We wish him well on his future endeavours."

It is understood that Tom will continue his successful partnership with Audley Brass alongside developing other musical avenues.

        

TAGS: Lions Youth Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Harper

Interview with Philip Harper

July 24 • We catch up with the Cory MD as he prepares to take the reins at the National Youth Brass Band of Wales, as well as heading on his own travels to Sweden and with Cory to South Korea.

Wessex

New leadership as Wessex looks toward next century

July 24 • The respected Steve Chislett steps down form his role as chairperson of the Wessex Brass Band Association after nearly 40 years of outstanding service.

Dobcross Silver

Wright decision to join Dobcross Silver

July 24 • Euphonium player Georgina Wright joins Dobcross Silver Band as they look towards Cheltenham.

Tom Hancock

Hancock takes last bow after 25 years of outstanding service

July 24 • A quarter of a century of inspirational playing and conducting with the Lions Youth organisation reaches its last chord for Tom Hancock.

What's on »

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lofthouse 2000 & Brodsworth Hall & Gardens

Sunday 24 July • Brodsworth Hall & Gardens. Brodsworth. Doncaster. DN5 7XJ. DN5 7XJ

National Youth Brass Band of Wales - NYBBW 40th anniversary concert at Pontio, Bangor

Thursday 4 August • Pontio. Deiniol Road. Bangor LL57 2TQ

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Shrewton Silver Band

July 24 • SSB is a friendly, sociable & ambitious contesting band, based just north of Salisbury, near Stonehenge. Applications are welcome from players right across the band, for contesting and a busy & diverse events schedule, especially Cornets & Bass Trombone.

Maltby Miners Welfare Band

July 23 • Solo Trombone required due to player retirement. Also front Row Cornet. We rehearse Wednesday and Friday evenings in Maltby 5 mins from J1 M18 (Rotherham). Yorkshire 3rd Section.

Bakewell Silver Band

July 23 • We are currently looking for: Front and Back Row Cornets (Positions Negotiable), Soprano Cornet, 2nd Euphonium, 1st Trombone, Bb Bass and Percussion

Pro Cards »

Andrew White

MA(Ed Man), B Ed (Hons), BBCM, ADNCB, PGCE, Cert Ed
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator & Educationist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top