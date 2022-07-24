Hancock takes last bow after 25 years of outstanding service

A quarter of a century of inspirational playing and conducting with the Lions Youth organisation reaches its last chord for Tom Hancock.

A quarter of a century of outstanding commitment, dedication and inspiration has come to an end at Lions Youth Brass, with the announcement that conductor Tom Hancock has stepped down from his role with the organisation.

Fantastic contribution

Speaking about the news, Musical Director Nigel Birch told 4BR: "His has been a distinguished 25 years of service that has elevated Tom to our 'Hall of Fame' thanks to his fantastic contribution to the organisation."

He added: "Guiding our Academy Band to the National Youth Band Championships of Great Britain Elementary Section title this year was the culmination of his inspirational work, and he leaves us with a lasting legacy through the countless young players he has developed. We wish him well on his future endeavours."

It is understood that Tom will continue his successful partnership with Audley Brass alongside developing other musical avenues.