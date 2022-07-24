Interview with Philip Harper

We catch up with the Cory MD as he prepares to take the reins at the National Youth Brass Band of Wales, as well as heading on his own travels to Sweden and with Cory to South Korea.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR is joined by Philip Harper — conductor the Cory Band, but also the Musical Director of the National Youth Brass Band of Wales, which this year celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Under his baton 50 or so players will enjoy their annual summer course at Trinity St David in Carmarthen from the 29th July.

It culminates in a series of three concerts in North, West and South East Wales — featuring some thought provoking repertoire, including the long awaited world premiere of Ian Stephens' 'Colston Falls'.

Written in 2020 and delayed by Covid-19, it is inspired by the symbolic action of the pulling down and dumping of the statue of the slave trader and merchant Edward Colston into the waters of Bristol Harbour.

Not only that, he's also on his travels to Sweden and to South Korea where he leads Cory on a fantastic tour.

National Youth Band of Wales concerts:

Pontio Theatre

Bangor

Thursday 4th August

7.30pm

Fishguard International Music Festival

St David's Cathedral

Friday 5th August

7.30pm

Llandaff Cathedral

Saturday 6th August

7.30pm