Ashington continues on rejuvenation path

After being low on numbers Ashington Colliery Band has once again began to sink deep foundations for their future.

Ashington Colliery, one of only four brass bands in the Northumberland region of the UK continues its rejuvenation thanks to the hard work and commitment led by MD, Nigel Stedman.

A trio of new players have joined the ranks in the shape of solo trombone Kevin Chisholm, who is joined by second trombone Neil Bennett, and Eb tuba player Dave Oliver.

Spurred back

After falling to single figure numbers just before the Covid pandemic in late 2019, the band was determined not to add their name to a long list of former colliery and community bands that have filled the obituary columns of the banding press.

Spurred by their MD the band has bounced back, with solid contest results that has given the chance of potential promotion back to the First Section in 2023.

Inspirational journey

Band Liaison Officer, Aidan Johnson told 4BR: "It's been an inspirational journey back from the brink thanks to Nigel.

Now we regularly have 23 — 25 players at rehearsal, we have a fantastic communal atmosphere and plenty of fun, and we are all driven to improve and put down deep, long term foundations for the future."