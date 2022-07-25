Interview with Prof Nicholas Childs

We catch up with the Course Director of the International Brass Band Summer School to find out what is in store for delegates at Swansea University Bay Campus in Wales next week.

4BR is joined by Prof Nicholas Childs, Director of Music of Black Dyke Band, but also Course Director of the International Brass Band Summer School, arguably the largest summer event of its kind in the banding world.

The 30th edition of the course takes place this year at Swansea University Bay Campus from Sunday 31st July through to Friday 5th August.

We find out more about the course and what is in store for delegates up to the free end of course public concert on Friday 5th August at 7.00pm at Swansea University Bay Campus.