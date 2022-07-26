Interview with Karianne Flatene Nilssen

4BR is joined by Norwegian trombonist Karianne Flatene Nilssen who is currently in Taunton where she is both a tutor and guest soloist with the National Childrens Band of Great Britain.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR is joined by Norwegian trombonist Karianne FlÃ¥tene Nilssen.

Karianne is a Yamaha artist based in Stavanger where she teaches at the Stavanger School of Culture and is also principal trombone of the Stavanger Brass Band.

She is currently in Taunton where she is both a tutor and guest soloist with the National Children's Band of Great Britain under the direction of conductor Russell Gray.

Concert

Their course culminates in a concert at Wells Cathedral in Somerset on Friday 29th July at 2.00pm where the audience will enjoy a varied programme of music.

Karianne will be featured playing 'A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square', Piazzolla's 'Oblivion' and the 'The Acrobat', before being joined for what is sure to be a cracking rendition of the trombone trio 'The Blades of Toledo'.

Tickets:



https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-national-youth-brass-band-of-great-britain-childrens-band-in-concert-tickets-348788765587?aff=ebdsoporgprofile