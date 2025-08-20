Join the 4BR conversation tonight

Episode 6 of the 4BR Review podcast will be broadcast live on YouTube this evening (Wednesday 20th August) at 7.00pm — and we want to hear from you.

Episode 6 of the 4BR Review podcast will be broadcast live on YouTube this evening (Wednesday 20th August) at 7.00pm.

The main topic of conversation tonight between 4BR Editor Iwan Fox and Chris Thomas is all about our musical future and how we break our confines to enable us to reach out to new audiences.

Your opinions

Your opinions are key to that — so join the podcast on YouTube and be part of the live discussion part of the show once again. Please post comments and questions ahead and during the show.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hFVPMhwyzYs

We also want to hear from you about your recommendations about music, upcoming concerts, new CD releases and books and some of your favourite old LPs well worth digging out to enjoy once more.

Review opinions

Our recommendations cover new releases from Onyx Brass and the International Staff Band, as well as a few CDs and a DVD that could be well worth looking out for in the coming weeks alongside some cracking concerts.

Our book choices cover the life of composer Hans Werner Henze and a thriller from up and coming author Raven Taylor called 'Blood and Brass'.

The LPs that need the dust blown off them for us are from City of Cambridge Band playing 'Music for Organ and Brass Band', and a reminder of a great band and conductors band no longer with us — Sun Life Stanshawe in 'Carnival' mood under Roy Newsome and Brian Howard.

Get in touch

So you don't forget there is a reminder (Notify Me) Bell icon to get a reminder when we go live at 7:00pm. Questions can also be posted here before the broadcast.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hFVPMhwyzYs