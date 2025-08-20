                 

*
banner

News

Join the 4BR conversation tonight

Episode 6 of the 4BR Review podcast will be broadcast live on YouTube this evening (Wednesday 20th August) at 7.00pm — and we want to hear from you.

4BRPodcast
  One again we want to hear your opinions

Wednesday, 20 August 2025

        

Episode 6 of the 4BR Review podcast will be broadcast live on YouTube this evening (Wednesday 20th August) at 7.00pm.

The main topic of conversation tonight between 4BR Editor Iwan Fox and Chris Thomas is all about our musical future and how we break our confines to enable us to reach out to new audiences.

Your opinions

Your opinions are key to that — so join the podcast on YouTube and be part of the live discussion part of the show once again. Please post comments and questions ahead and during the show.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hFVPMhwyzYs

We also want to hear from you about your recommendations about music, upcoming concerts, new CD releases and books and some of your favourite old LPs well worth digging out to enjoy once more.

Review opinions

Our recommendations cover new releases from Onyx Brass and the International Staff Band, as well as a few CDs and a DVD that could be well worth looking out for in the coming weeks alongside some cracking concerts.

Our book choices cover the life of composer Hans Werner Henze and a thriller from up and coming author Raven Taylor called 'Blood and Brass'.

The LPs that need the dust blown off them for us are from City of Cambridge Band playing 'Music for Organ and Brass Band', and a reminder of a great band and conductors band no longer with us — Sun Life Stanshawe in 'Carnival' mood under Roy Newsome and Brian Howard.

Get in touch

So you don't forget there is a reminder (Notify Me) Bell icon to get a reminder when we go live at 7:00pm. Questions can also be posted here before the broadcast.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hFVPMhwyzYs

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

4BRPodcast

Join the 4BR conversation tonight

August 20 • Episode 6 of the 4BR Review podcast will be broadcast live on YouTube this evening (Wednesday 20th August) at 7.00pm — and we want to hear from you.

Brass in Concert

Judges announced for Brass in Concert

August 20 • The panel of judges who will make the decisions at the Brass in Concert and Youth Brass in Concert Championships have been revealed.

South YorksPolice

When the Police come calling...

August 19 • There was a wonderful musical visit to an old friend made by the members of the South Yorkshire Police Band.

UnIbRASS

Price to lead UniBrass scratch band

August 19 • Andrea Price is to lead a great get together day of student brass band music making.

What's on »

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 22 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL51 7JY

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Saffron Hall

Wednesday 27 August • Saffron Hall, Audley End Road, Saffron Walden, Essex CB11 4UH

Uckfield Concert Brass - Eastbourne Bandstand 1812 Concert

Wednesday 27 August • Eastbourne Bandstand, Lower Grand Parade, Eastbourne. BN21 3AD

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 29 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL51 7JY

Vacancies »

Lydbrook Band

August 20 • Bass Trombone

Regent Brass

August 20 • Regent Brass (Championship Section) seek Bass Trombone, Eb/Bb Bass & Percussion. Shortlisted for 4barsrest Lower Section Band of the Year 2024, we have a balanced schedule of innovative concerts & contests, regularly premiering new music.

Lydbrook Band

August 19 • Bass Trombone

Pro Cards »

Duncan A. Beckley

BA, MA
Conductor, adjudicator, band trainer and teacher

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top