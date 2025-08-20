                 

Judges announced for Brass in Concert

The panel of judges who will make the decisions at the Brass in Concert and Youth Brass in Concert Championships have been revealed.

Brass in Concert
  The panel of judges for the leading entertainment event have been announced

Wednesday, 20 August 2025

        

The panel of adjudicators has been announced for the 2025 Brass in Concert Championships.

The leading entertainment event returns to The Glasshouse International Centre for Music in Gateshead over the weekend of the 15th & 16th November.

11 elite level bands, led by defending champion Cory, will look to claim the senior title on the Saturday, followed the next day with seven outstanding Youth Brass in Concert challengers.

Judges

The senior panel for the 48th BiC event is made up of leading musicians and entertainment personalities.

The Quality of Performance criteria will be judged by the respected duo of French conductor Florent Didier, and Belgian conductor and composer, Ben Haemhouts.

Conductor and adjudicator Anne Crookson will be tasked with programme content, whilst Sue Collier, Artistic Director of Durham Brass Festival, and former BBC producer Al Booth will consider the aspects of entertainment and presentation.

The individual and section awards will be decided by Jocelyn Moren, a multiple award Swiss solo and quartet champion and the Vice President of the Swiss Brass Band Association.

Anne Crookston and Jocelyn Moren will judge the Youth Brass in Concert Championship.

Diverse range

Speaking about the contest, Nigel Stevens, CEO of Brass in Concert, told 4BR: "We're thrilled to have such a diverse range of expertise from across Europe within this year's adjudication panel, each offering unique insights and perspectives.

Their breadth of talent reflects everything Brass in Concert stands for — excellence, innovation and inspiration — and we know the bands will benefit from their input."

With over 80% of tickets to the flagship Championship sold, Brass in Concert, those wishing to attend are encouraged not to wait

Audience vote

The popular Audience Vote will return once more, giving the audiences in the hall and at home the opportunity to have their adjudication input and vote for the 'Audience Prize'.

Tickets

With over 80% of tickets to the flagship Championship sold, Brass in Concert, those wishing to attend are encouraged not to wait, but instead secure their seats as soon as possible via The Glasshouse website.

The event is supported by Yamaha, Banks Group and World of Brass.

Tickets:


https://theglasshouseicm.org/seasons/brass-in-concert-championships-2025/

Adjudicators:


48th Brass in Concert Championships:
Quality of Performance: Florent Didier & Benjamin Haemhouts
Entertainment & Presentation: Sue Collier & Al Booth
Programme Content: Anne Crookston
Solo and Section Awards: Jocelyne Moren

Youth Brass in Concert:
Anne Crookston (Quality of Performance)
Jocelyne Moren (Entertainment)

        

