Welsh Youth ready to shine on tour

The National Youth Brass Band of Wales can be heard on tour in Wrexham, Aberystwyth and Newport over the next three days.

NYBBW
  The band can be heard in Wrexham, Aberystwyth and Newport

Thursday, 21 August 2025

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Wales will start its Summer Course Concert Tour this evening in Wrexham under the baton of MD Paul Holland.

The conductor of the National Champion, Flowers, has picked an ambitious programme for his young charges with the repertoire balanced between musical seriousness and fun.

Jordan Ashman

Joined by Assistant Conductor, Dewi Griffiths, and featuring guest soloist Jordan Ashman the 2022 BBC Young Musician of the Year, the audiences at Wrexham's William Aston Hall (7.30pm), followed by Aberystwyth Arts Centre (Friday 22nd August — 7.30pm) and The Riverfront, Newport (Saturday 23rd August — 3.00pm) will hear music from Beethoven and Gregson to 'Guitar Hero' and 'Quest for Coin'.

Jordan Ashman will be featured performing the 'Marimba Concerto' by Ney Rosauro.

Tickets:


Tickets for our Summer of Music 2025 concerts are on sale at: www.nyaw.org.uk/whats-on

Thursday 21st August: William Aston Hall, Wrexham (7.30pm)
Friday 22nd August: Aberystwyth Arts Centre, Aberystwyth (7.30pm)
Saturday 23rd August: The Riverfront, Newport (Dewi Griffiths) (3.00pm)

Programme:


Into the Sky (Stephen Bulla)
Press Start! (Lucy Pankhurst)
Quest for Coin (Daniel Hall)
Guitar Zero (Stijn Aertgeerts)
Fractured Reality (Dan Price)
Rococo Variations (Edward Gregson)

Shout Up! (Ludovic Neurohr)
Marimba Concerto (Ney Rosauro)
Soloist: Jordan Ashman
The Spaceman (T.J Powell)
St Peter's Chorale (Jonathan Bates)
Egmont Overture (Beethoven arr. Eric Ball)
Bright Lights, Big City (Richard Taylor)

        

