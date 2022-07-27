                 

Summer sizzlers from Band Supplies

Put a smile as well as a new instrument on your face for Summer...

Sunshine
  Put a sunshine smile on your face with the dals from Band Supplies

Wednesday, 27 July 2022

        

Band Supplies is offering some amazing Summer Sizzler deals as bands start to look forward to the second half of a busy year.

If you are looking for something new then why not treat yourselves from this selection box. They are all in store and ready to find a new homeâ€¦

Something New

Cornets:
Besson 928 Sovereign cornet
Besson 2028 Prestige cornet
Yamaha 8335S Neo cornet
JP 371SW cornet

Flugel:
Yamaha 631/631GS flugel

Horns:
Besson 2050 Prestige tenor horn
Yamaha 803S Neo tenor horn

Baritone:
Besson 955 Sovereign baritone

Euphonium:
Besson 2052 Prestige euphonium

Trombone:
Conn 88H/HO Bb/F trombone
Getzen4147IB Bb/F trombone

All prices and how to order are on the website at: https://www.bandsupplies.co.uk/


Pre-loved

And of its something pre-loved that tickles your fancy we have some brilliant instruments at brilliant pricesâ€¦

Schilke beryllium bell soprano cornet (silver): £1995.00
Yamaha 6610T soprano cornet (lacquer): £795.00

Besson Prestige cornet (silver): £1895.00
Besson Prestige cornet (lacquer): £1195.00
Geneva Symphony cornet (lacquer): £1295.00
Geneva Mentor ex display cornet (lacquer): £1495.00

Besson Sovereign 968 euphonium (lacquer): £1795.00
Besson Sovereign 967 euphonium (lacquer): £2295.00
Yamaha Maestro euphonium (lacquer): £1795.00

Message call on 0113 2453097

        

