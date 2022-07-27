Summer sizzlers from Band Supplies

Band Supplies is offering some amazing Summer Sizzler deals as bands start to look forward to the second half of a busy year.
If you are looking for something new then why not treat yourselves from this selection box. They are all in store and ready to find a new homeâ€¦
Something New
Cornets:
Besson 928 Sovereign cornet
Besson 2028 Prestige cornet
Yamaha 8335S Neo cornet
JP 371SW cornet
Flugel:
Yamaha 631/631GS flugel
Horns:
Besson 2050 Prestige tenor horn
Yamaha 803S Neo tenor horn
Baritone:
Besson 955 Sovereign baritone
Euphonium:
Besson 2052 Prestige euphonium
Trombone:
Conn 88H/HO Bb/F trombone
Getzen4147IB Bb/F trombone
All prices and how to order are on the website at: https://www.bandsupplies.co.uk/
Pre-loved
And of its something pre-loved that tickles your fancy we have some brilliant instruments at brilliant pricesâ€¦
Schilke beryllium bell soprano cornet (silver): £1995.00
Yamaha 6610T soprano cornet (lacquer): £795.00
Besson Prestige cornet (silver): £1895.00
Besson Prestige cornet (lacquer): £1195.00
Geneva Symphony cornet (lacquer): £1295.00
Geneva Mentor ex display cornet (lacquer): £1495.00
Besson Sovereign 968 euphonium (lacquer): £1795.00
Besson Sovereign 967 euphonium (lacquer): £2295.00
Yamaha Maestro euphonium (lacquer): £1795.00
Message call on 0113 2453097