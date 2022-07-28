                 

Royal party seal of success for St Dennis

The patron of the West of England Bandsmen's Festival has presented the trophy in his name to the St Dennis Band.

St Dennis
  The band and their MD meet the royal couple at the garden party

Thursday, 28 July 2022

        

Following the successful return of the West of England Bandsmen's Festival in Bugle this year, organisers have announced that arrangements for the 2023 event are already in hand.

The 97th festival will take place on June 17th and will be adjudicated by Steve Sykes.

Royal Trophy

The festival has the unique distinction of awarding The Royal Trophy, presented in 1913 by the then Prince of Wales, Duke of Cornwall. The current Prince of Wales is the Patron of the event.

The first prize in the Championship Section was won this year by the St Dennis Band conducted by Darren R Hawken, and as result they were invited to perform for guests at a Garden Party hosted by The Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, Colonel Edward Bolitho OBE, at Boconnoc House.

Photograph

It was attended by The Prince of Wales, and The Duchess of Cornwall to mark the 70th anniversary of him becoming head of The Duchy of Cornwall.

During the event the royal couple took time out to be photographed with the band and the trophy.

Image copyright: Charlie Sainsbury Plaice

        

