Belgian youngsters ready for blast off...

Young players on the Brass Band Willebroek Academy course will be heading into the stratosphere and beyond this weekend...

Willebroek
  Even more youngsters are getting ready for blast off

Thursday, 28 July 2022

        

Nearly 50 young brass and percussion players will be transported to outer space for a week at the second Brass Band Willebroek Academy.

The course starts at BedMuzet in Lier on Sunday with the 'From Outer Space' musical theme seeing them perform music inspired by all things stratospheric.

Enter the Galaxies

Repertoire includes Paul Lovatt Cooper's 'Enter the Galaxies' as well as the sub-orbital 'The Aeronauts' by Goff Richards and 'Jupiter' from Holst's 'The Planets'.

The players will perform in one of two bands — the Willebroek Academy Juniors led by Toon Rutten, and Willebroek Academy Band led by Frans Violet — culminating in a brace of concerts given separately in the seaside town of Koksijde, and in the Jesuit Church in Lier.

Besson artist, Sophie Binet-Budelot will also perform as the guest soloist for both events.

Full week of inspiration

A full week of full and sectional rehearsals, small ensemble and individual tuition will be led by tutors Jeroen Corneillie, Lode Violet, Tim De Maeseneer, Kevin Van Giel, Wim Lauryssen, Kelly Helsen, Jonas Violet, Nikki De Raes and Anne-Sophie Leveugle.

Further inspiration will come with the opportunity to hear the new Kerkrade World Champions, Brass Band Willebroek in a special open rehearsal during the week, followed by a small concert.

        

