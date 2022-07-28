                 

Interview with Russell Gray

We catch up with the guest conductor of this year's National Childrens Band of Great Britain to talk about the current course, the music to be performed — and just how brilliantly busy things are each day...

National Childrens Band
  Russell Gray and Karianne Flatene Nilssen with principal players of the band

Thursday, 28 July 2022

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR is joined by Russell Gray — guest conductor of the National Childrens Band of Great Britain.

He is leading the band on their Summer Course in Taunton — with a packed schedule of rehearsals and activities for 60 talented youngsters who have come from Cornwall to the North East, West Wales to Kent — all full to the brim with energy and eager to enjoy themselves and the experience.

Concert

The end of course concert takes place at the famous Wells Cathedral on Friday 29th July at 2.00pm.

        

