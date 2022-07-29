                 

News

Interview with Ian Porthouse

We catch up with Ian Porthouse to find out more about the forthcoming National Youth Brass Bands Summer course has in store for players in all three of its bands.

NYBBS
  We catch up with Ian Porthouse as he prepares to head north for the NYBBS course

Friday, 29 July 2022

        

The series of National Youth Brass Band Courses continues this weekend as a host of talented youngsters head to Strathallan School in Perthshire for the National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland Summer Course.

Three ensembles

The NYBBS organisation sees three ensembles gather together under the batons of Course Director Ian Porthouse and conductors John Boax and Alan Frenie.

Alan is the inspirational lead for Childrens Band with John taking the helm for the Reserve Band and Ian the Senior Band.

Concerts

Supported by the team of volunteers from the Scottish Brass Band Association it's a hugely vibrant course that also features an Open Day on the 4th August and ends with a special concert day at the Albert Halls in Stirling on Saturday 6th August — starting with the Children's Band and then going on to feature the Reserve and Senior Bands.

        

NYBBS

