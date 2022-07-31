Fairlop honoured by Last Post involvement

Fairlop Brass has enjoyed a memorable tour to Europe — culminating in the honour of being able to perform as past of the Last Post ceremony at the Menin Gate.

Fairlop Brass recently embarked on their latest tour to Europe which culminated in them taking part in the iconic Last Post Ceremony at the Menin Gate.

The party of 35 members were based at the seaside town of Blankenburg where they were able to enjoy the Belgium National Day Bank Holiday.

Menin Gate

The following day they travelled to Ypres where they visited the War Cemeteries of Essex Farms, Tyne Cot and Langemark. The band also presented a short concert in the town square next to the Flanders Field Museum, where a sizable audience enjoyed music from Eric Ball to Strauss.

In the evening the band was honoured to be able to perform as part of the nightly Last Post Ceremony at the Menin Gate — the evocative monument that contains the names of nearly 55,000 soldiers who final resting place remains on the battlefield.

Abide with Me

Every evening since 1929 the Last Post is played by members of the local Fire Brigade. A crowd of around 800 people assembled for the service during which Fairlop performed 'Abide with Me' and 'Nimrod', which gained an emotional response from those present.

The following day was spent enjoying Bruges — from canal trips to chocolate making and a brewery tour, before the final day saw the group travel to Ghent to give a concert at the wonderful St. Michielskerk Church.

Here the band performed as part of the Ghent festival, one of the largest Music and Arts festival in Europe where the large audience enjoyed music as diverse as 'A Little Prayer' and 'Highland Cathedral' to well received solos from principal cornet Adam Cuttell and solo horn, Alan Poultnet.

Wonderful trip

Reflecting on the tour, MD Kevin Jordan told 4BR: "This was a wonderful trip for us all — and we were deeply honoured to be part of the Last Post Ceremony at the Menin Gate. Never has six minutes of playing meant so much.

We left for home uplifted, proud — despite being more than a little exhausted."