New principal takes the lead at York

Katie Wannop returns to become the new principal cornet at York Railway Institute Band.

  MD David Lancaster welcomes Katie Wannop to the band

Sunday, 31 July 2022

        

York Railway Institute Band has announced the appointment of Katie Wannop as their new principal cornet.

Katie joined the York RI Golden Rail Band as a youngster, before going on to the Shepherd Group Band organisation and to Warwick University where she became principal cornet of their student band.

On the completion of her studies, she returned to Shepherd Group Band where she enjoyed a nine year association and rose to become assistant principal cornet.

Lead role

Katie now takes on the lead role with York R I Band, and said: "I'm delighted to be joining such a fantastic and supportive band who have already made me feel very welcome.

I'm excited to be sitting on the end chair and can't wait to get stuck into the wide range of concerts the band perform at."

She added: "It feels particularly special to have gone full circle, and to be returning to the bandroom where my brass band playing career began."

It feels particularly special to have gone full circle, and to be returning to the bandroom where my brass band playing career beganKatie Wannop

Wonderful appointment

Talking about the appointment, Musical Director David Lancaster said: "I'm delighted to welcome Katie as our principal cornet. It's a wonderful appointment, and I know that all the players are thrilled that she is joining us.

I've been impressed by her stylish and musical playing, but also by her positive, confident approach. I am sure that she will settle in very quickly and that she will really enjoy the challenges of her new role."

        

