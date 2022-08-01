                 

Scottish youth prepare for musical action

Over 150 young performers are at Strathallan School in Perthshire eager and enthused by a week of great music making to come...

NYBBS
  SBBA President Carrie Boax takes the first snaps of the course...

Monday, 01 August 2022

        

Over 150 Scottish youngsters are starting an exciting week of tuition, performance, inspiration and endeavour at Strathallan School in Perthshire as the National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland Summer Courses get under way.

Players aged from 9 to 22 will perform in either the Chidrens', Reserve or Senior Band ensembles under the direction of Alan Fernie, John Boax and Ian Porthouse respectively — culminating in an afternoon series of concerts on Saturday 6th August at the Albert Halls in Stirling.

Creative ethos

Supported by Creative Scotland through its Youth Music Initiative, the ethos is on fun and fantastic music making — with full and sectional practice sessions interspersed with master classes, individual tuition and plenty of recreational activities.

Highlights include tuba soloist and Besson Artist Les Neish working with a NYBBS Elite ensemble who will perform at the Scottish Festival of Brass in November. The group will also be available to showcase NYBBS at events throughout the year.

During the week, Ian Porthouse and tutors will be nominating their candidates to represent Scotland at the European Youth Brass Band in Malmo, Sweden, next year.

Open Day

An Open Day at Strathallan will also be held on Thursday (4th August) which will give potential new NYBBS members the opportunity to become immersed in the summer school experience

All this and the 'SBBA Speaks' podcast will be represented by Laura Carter to prepare a future episode and Eileen Frater of Prancing Jack Productions will be recording two of the end-of course concerts in Stirling for a future broadcast on the Scottish Brass Band Association (SBBA) YouTube channel.

An Open Day at Strathallan will also be held on Thursday (4th August) which will give potential new NYBBS members the opportunity to become immersed in the summer school experience

Positive difference

Speaking about the courses, SBBA President Carrie Boax told 4BR: "It's a privilege to know that at the end of the week, our musical directors, tutors and pastoral staff will have made a significant and positive difference to the musical journey of every student who attends our summer school and helped them make memories and friendships that I know will last a lifetime."

Concerts

The end of course concerts take place at the Albert Halls, Dumbarton Road, Stirling (FK8 2QL) on Saturday 6th August

The Children's band concert will be at 3.00pm and attendance can be reserved via Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nybbs-childrens-band-summer-concert-tickets-378362040047?aff=odcleoeventsincollection&keep_tld=1

At 6.00pm, the Reserve and Senior bands will be taking to the stage.

Those wishing to attend this concert can book via Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nybbs-reserve-and-senior-bands-summer-concert-tickets-378394426917?aff=odcleoeventsincollection&keep_tld=1

        

