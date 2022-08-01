We do love to be beside the seaside...

The delegates of the International Brass Band Summer School are already enjoying the music, fun and brilliant weather in Swansea — with 'Great' news about their end of course concert too...

Delegates from around the globe have already arrived in Swansea for the start of the International Brass Band Summer School.

Supported by the Geneva Group and led by Black Dyke Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs, their arrival has coincided with a return of Welsh sunshine — so much so that the traditional 'team' photo this year was taken on the wide expanse of the beach just outside the University of Swansea Bay campus.

Concert boost

A further boost has also come with the news that the end of course concert will now be held at the University's Great Hall concert venue — which will be opened specially for the event on Friday evening at 7.00pm.

Course administrator, Alison Childs told 4BR: "We couldn't have asked for a better way to start. There is a great atmosphere with nearly 100 delegates from around the world.

Everyone is enjoying the fantastic facilities, the delegates are finding the repertoire really engaging, and the sun is shining!"

Everyone is enjoying the fantastic facilities, the delegates are finding the repertoire really engaging, and the sun is shining! Alison Childs

Advertisement

Great Hall

Alison added: "All this and the concert on Friday evening will now be at the Great Hall — a fantastic venue that hosts all the university's official ceremonies and a couple of years ago hosted the Welsh Regional Championships."

The Course Director is also looking forward to leading the band at the venue, as he added: "That latest news came as another great boost and our thanks go to the University for allowing us to use such a fantastic facility.

We've promised not to take the roof off with the sound of the band, but we will come close I'm sure!"

Concert details:



Gala Concert:

Friday 5th August at 7.00pm

Great Hall

Swansea University Bay Campus,

Fabian Way,

Skewen,

Swansea

SA1 8EP