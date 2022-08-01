                 

*
banner

News

We do love to be beside the seaside...

The delegates of the International Brass Band Summer School are already enjoying the music, fun and brilliant weather in Swansea — with 'Great' news about their end of course concert too...

IBBSS
  The 'team' photo this year has been taken on the beach

Monday, 01 August 2022

        

Delegates from around the globe have already arrived in Swansea for the start of the International Brass Band Summer School.

Supported by the Geneva Group and led by Black Dyke Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs, their arrival has coincided with a return of Welsh sunshine — so much so that the traditional 'team' photo this year was taken on the wide expanse of the beach just outside the University of Swansea Bay campus.

Concert boost

A further boost has also come with the news that the end of course concert will now be held at the University's Great Hall concert venue — which will be opened specially for the event on Friday evening at 7.00pm.

Course administrator, Alison Childs told 4BR: "We couldn't have asked for a better way to start. There is a great atmosphere with nearly 100 delegates from around the world.

Everyone is enjoying the fantastic facilities, the delegates are finding the repertoire really engaging, and the sun is shining!"

Everyone is enjoying the fantastic facilities, the delegates are finding the repertoire really engaging, and the sun is shining!Alison Childs

Great Hall

Alison added: "All this and the concert on Friday evening will now be at the Great Hall — a fantastic venue that hosts all the university's official ceremonies and a couple of years ago hosted the Welsh Regional Championships."

The Course Director is also looking forward to leading the band at the venue, as he added: "That latest news came as another great boost and our thanks go to the University for allowing us to use such a fantastic facility.

We've promised not to take the roof off with the sound of the band, but we will come close I'm sure!"

Concert details:


Gala Concert:
Friday 5th August at 7.00pm

Great Hall
Swansea University Bay Campus,
Fabian Way,
Skewen,
Swansea
SA1 8EP

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

IBBSS

We do love to be beside the seaside...

August 1 • The delegates of the International Brass Band Summer School are already enjoying the music, fun and brilliant weather in Swansea — with 'Great' news about their end of course concert too...

Eisteddfod

Results: 2022 Welsh National Eisteddfod

August 1 • Northop Silver adds National title to CV with section victors to Beaumaris and Cross Keys in Tregaron.

UnIBrass

Carry on camping....

August 1 • The UniBrass Band Camp will be rounded off with a trio of free concerts later this month — and there is still time to pack a ruck sack and join the fun...

Wellington

Positive outcomes from New Zealand Nationals

August 1 • Although still affected by Covid-19 infections, the right positives were enjoyed at the recent New Zealand National Championships according to its President.

What's on »

National Youth Brass Band of Wales - NYBBW 40th anniversary concert at Pontio, Bangor

Thursday 4 August • Pontio. Deiniol Road. Bangor LL57 2TQ

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Newstead Brass - Newark Brass Explosion

Monday 29 August • Newark Castle, . Castle Gate, Newark NG24 1BG

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Lydney Band

August 1 • Vacancy exists for a Bb BASS player. We are a 3rd section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean. Rehearsal: Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucestershire.

Hitchin Band

August 1 • KIT/PERCUSSION - Hitchin Band have a vacancy for a Kit player and/or Percussionist. We are 1st section as of January 2023. We are a sociable band with lots of exciting projects coming up including The Snowman screenings and a Swing/Big Band concert

Hitchin Band

August 1 • 3RD CORNET VACANCY - Hitchin Band currently have a vacancy for a 3rd cornet player. We will be 1st section as of January 2023. We are a sociable band with lots of exciting projects coming up including The Snowman screenings and a Swing/Big Band concert.

Pro Cards »

Brett Baker

BSc (Hons), ARCM, PG Dip
Rath clinician, conductor, teacher, adjudicator, editor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top