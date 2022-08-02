Interview with Peter Graham

We catch up with the composer of 'Hyperlink' to find out more about the work being premiered this weekend by the National Youth Band of Great Britain — and then played again at the National Finals in October.

With the National Youth Band of Great Britain preparing to give the world premiere of 'Hyperlink' at their 70th anniversary concert in London, we catch up with the composer to find out more about a work that will also be played by the elite bands at the National Championships at the Albert Hall in October.

World premiere

'Hyperlink' will be performed by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain under the baton of Martyn Brabbins at the Royal College of Music in London on Saturday 6th August at 7.00pm

