Proms solo debut for Moore

Peter Moore will perform the George Walker 'Trombone Concerto' at the Proms later this month.

Peter Moore is set to become the first trombonist in almost 20 years to be featured as a concerto soloist at the BBC Proms later this month.

He will be featured performing the George Walker 'Trombone Concerto' as part of a programme given by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on Tuesday 16th August (Prom 40) under the baton of Vasily Petrenko.

This will be the first part of a busy high profile schedule for the performer, as he will also be featured performing Takemitsu's 'Fantasma Cantos II' with Sir Simon Rattle and the London Symphony Orchestra both in London and Japan this autumn.

George Walker was the first black composer to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 1996, with his concerto dating from 1957. It is widely regarded as one of the first modern trombone concertos and is renowned for its wide range of inspirations — from Beethoven to jazz greats.

Honoured

Speaking about the performance, Peter said: "I'm truly honoured to share this fantastic work with the Proms Audience as I don't suspect that it will be familiar to many.

The concerto demands rhythmic precision, attention to detail yet with glimpses of expansive melodic lines which have an expressive sonorous quality which are a delight to explore."

The last time the trombone was featured at the BBC Proms was in 2003 when Christian Lindberg performed 'Symphony No. 9 for trombone and orchestra' by Finnish composer Kalevi Aho.

LSO tour

Later this autumn Peter will also be featuring in a series of London Symphony Orchestra concerts celebrating composer TÅru Takemitsu, playing his 'Fantasma Cantos II' inspired by Japanese landscape gardens.

Speaking about that he added: "I first introduced this piece to Sir Simon Rattle back in 2019.

He was immediately taken with the work and suggested we look to perform it together, so being able to give four performances with the LSO in London and Japan is a mouth-watering prospect."

High profile spotlight

The Proms performance is the latest high profile spotlight for the player after giving world premieres of works by the likes of Francisco Coll, Roxanna Panufnik and Dani Howard, as well as the UK premiere of James Macmillan's 'Trombone Concerto'.

In October Peter will be debuting a new chamber music series with Mezzo Soprano Anna Huntley and pianist Michael McHale, performing arrangements of works by Frank Bridge, Schumann, Schubert, and selections from the Great American Songbook.

Prom 40:

Tuesday August 16th

Royal Albert Hall

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Conductor: Vasily Petrenko

Appalachian Spring: Suite (Copland)

Trombone Concerto (George Walker)

Symphony No.5 (Prokofiev)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb52rz



Website: www.petermooretrombone.com