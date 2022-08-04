Line-up confirmed for British Open

18 bands will look to rejoice in victory at this year's British Open Championship at Symphony Hall.

18 bands will compete for the 2022 British Open Championship title at Symphony Hall on Saturday 10th September.

Supported by Besson, the list of competitors for the 168th event (starting 10.30am) has been confirmed by contest organisers Martin and Karyn Mortimer. The set-work is Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing'.

Defending champion

The defending champion is Cory Band, whilst Paris Brass Band competes courtesy of coming runner-up at the 2019 European Championship. Rothwell Temperance and Northop Silver qualified for the contest following their top two placings at the 2022 Grand Shield.

There are around 100 tickets still available for the event.

Competing bands



Aldbourne (Ivan Meylemans)

Black Dyke (Prof Nicholas Childs)

Brighouse & Rastrick (Prof David King)

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington)

Cory (Philip Harper)

Desford Colliery (Michael Fowles)

Flowers (Paul Holland)

Foden's (Russell Gray)

Grimethorpe Colliery (Michael Bach)

Hammonds (Morgan Griffiths)

Leyland (Thomas Wyss)

NASUWT Riverside (Dr Ray Farr)

Northop Silver (Gareth Brindle)

Paris Brass Band (Laurent Douvre)

Rothwell Temperance (David Roberts)

the cooperation band (Glenn Van Looy)

Tredegar (Ian Porthouse)

WFEL Fairey (Arsene Duc)

To Purchase:

Tickets for both the contest and the following day's Gala Concert are on general release and can be purchased online through the Symphony Hall online box office: www.thsh.co.uk

https://www.thsh.co.uk/event/the-168th-british-open-brass-band-championships

Gala Concert tickets:

Tickets for the Brass Gala featuring Cory and Black Dyke Bands (Sunday 12th September) follow the exact sale process.

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/brass-band-gala-2022-featuring-cory-band-black-dyke-band