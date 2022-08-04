                 

*
banner

News

Top man steps down at East London Brass

The hugely popular Rob Horrocks has stepped down from his role as principal cornet of East London Brass.

East London
  Rob Horrocks was principal cornet of the band for 10 years

Thursday, 04 August 2022

        

Rob Horrocks, the highly respected principal cornet of East London Brass, has stepped down after 10 years in the role and after 20 years of dedicated service to the band.

A new job opportunity has meant that Rob is to relocate to Jersey with his family.

Thanks

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Everyone at East London Brass wishes the family all the best on their next adventure, and thanks Rob for helping to steer the band for so many years.

He has been instrumental in pushing forward the cornet section and the band as a whole."

After Rob's final gig, a raucous children's concert in North East London, he told the band of his sadness to be leaving, but also said he was grateful for the fun and friends he made over the years.

In particular, he thanked MD Jayne Murrill for all her support and assistance in improving him as a player.

        

TAGS: East London Brass

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Grimely

Brassed Off! Live comes to Melbourne

August 4 • Victoria Brass will provide the music for a live repeat of Grimley Colliery Band's heart-breaking National success...

East London

Top man steps down at East London Brass

August 4 • The hugely popular Rob Horrocks has stepped down from his role as principal cornet of East London Brass.

British Open

Line-up confirmed for British Open

August 4 • 18 bands will look to rejoice in victory at this year's British Open Championship at Symphony Hall.

Harper

Welsh youth ready to shine in distant parts

August 4 • Philip Harper will lead the National Youth Brass Band of Wales alongside special guest soloist Isobel Daws in a trip of concerts covering all corners of the country.

What's on »

National Youth Brass Band of Wales - NYBBW 40th anniversary concert at Pontio, Bangor

Thursday 4 August • Pontio. Deiniol Road. Bangor LL57 2TQ

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Newstead Brass - Newark Brass Explosion

Monday 29 August • Newark Castle, . Castle Gate, Newark NG24 1BG

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Ibstock Brick Brass

August 4 • Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Euphonium to join the team as we look towards contest season and beyond. Ibstocks Brick Brass rehearse on Monday and Thursday in Coalville, Leicestershire.

Ibstock Brick Brass

August 4 • Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Tenor Trombone to join the team as we look towards contest season and beyond. Ibstocks Brick Brass rehearse on Monday and Thursday in Coalville, Leicestershire. .

Ibstock Brick Brass

August 4 • Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a front row cornet to join the team as we look towards contest season and beyond. Ibstocks Brick Brass rehearse on Monday and Thursday in Coalville, Leicestershire.

Pro Cards »

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top