Top man steps down at East London Brass

Rob Horrocks, the highly respected principal cornet of East London Brass, has stepped down after 10 years in the role and after 20 years of dedicated service to the band.

A new job opportunity has meant that Rob is to relocate to Jersey with his family.

Thanks

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Everyone at East London Brass wishes the family all the best on their next adventure, and thanks Rob for helping to steer the band for so many years.

He has been instrumental in pushing forward the cornet section and the band as a whole."

After Rob's final gig, a raucous children's concert in North East London, he told the band of his sadness to be leaving, but also said he was grateful for the fun and friends he made over the years.

In particular, he thanked MD Jayne Murrill for all her support and assistance in improving him as a player.