Brassed Off! Live comes to Melbourne

Victoria Brass will provide the music for a live repeat of Grimley Colliery Band's heart-breaking National success...

Victoria Brass from Melbourne has announced that in association with the Royal Albert Hall in London, Film4 and with a special arrangement with Miramax, they are to perform a special 'Brassed Off! LIVE' event at the Melbourne Town Hall on Sunday November 27th (3.30pm)

Iconic

Speaking about the unique performance opportunity, MD, Dr Matthew van Emmerick told 4BR: "The whole of the Victoria Brass organisation has worked tirelessly to bring this incredible movie, showcasing some of the most iconic brass and band music loved by audiences all around the world to Melbourne."

He added: "Victoria Brass has undertaken this to represent all community musical groups and ensembles in the State of Victoria and we look forward to welcoming everyone who loves a great story and great music at the iconic Melbourne Town Hall, which will suit the band and film setting so very well."

Tickets:



Tickets are available via Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brassed-off-live-tickets-337651614067?aff=incompleteregistration&utm_source=eventbrite&utm_medium=email&utm_term=CTA_card&ref=eemail