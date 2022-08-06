Scottish Youth ready for Stirling climax

The three ensembles of the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland will be in concert in Stirling later today — so why not get along and enjoy the music making.

The trio of ensembles that make up the National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland will bring to a close their week long summer course at Strahallan School with their showcase concert performances at the Albert Halls in Stirling this afternoon.

Kick off

It all kicks off with the Childrens' Band at 3.00pm under the baton of Alan Fernie, followed by the Reserve Band and Senior Band at 6.00pm led by John Boax and Ian Porthouse respectively.

There is a great selection of repertoire on show, with the Children's' Band featuring music from Cameron Mabon, Kenneth Downie and Paul Lovatt-Cooper as well as a brace of what are sure to be hugely enjoyable pieces from Alan Fernie with the intriguing 'The Jethart Snail' and 'Cowboys and Indians : A Frontier Romance! inspired by Eric Ball!

Wide ranging

Meanwhile, the Reserve Band also features wide ranging inspiration — from Vaughan Williams and Leonard Ballantine to 'Baby Mine' and 'The Mask of Zorro' with a 'Cheeky Wee Two-Step' by Michael Mulford and eagerly anticipated mash-up of 'Slaidburn goes Brazilian' by Gareth Bowman added into the mix.

Rounded off

The day is rounded off by the National Youth Band of Scotland under Ian Porthouse, who will present an ambitious set that includes 'Vivat Regina' by William Mathias and 'Music for a Festival' by Philip Sparke, as well as 'A Disney Fantasy', 'Nimrod', 'Strike up the Band' and 'All Night Long'.

The featured soloist is the talented Andrew McMillan, the talented young solo tenor horn of Whitburn Band and alumnus of the band.

Time and place

The Children's band will be taking to the stage at 3.00pm at the Albert Halls, Dumbarton Road, Stirling (FK8 2QL) followed by the Reserve and Senior bands at 6.00pm.