                 

*
banner

News

Scottish Youth ready for Stirling climax

The three ensembles of the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland will be in concert in Stirling later today — so why not get along and enjoy the music making.

NYBBS
  The course closes with a trio of performances in Stirling later today

Saturday, 06 August 2022

        

The trio of ensembles that make up the National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland will bring to a close their week long summer course at Strahallan School with their showcase concert performances at the Albert Halls in Stirling this afternoon.

Kick off

It all kicks off with the Childrens' Band at 3.00pm under the baton of Alan Fernie, followed by the Reserve Band and Senior Band at 6.00pm led by John Boax and Ian Porthouse respectively.

There is a great selection of repertoire on show, with the Children's' Band featuring music from Cameron Mabon, Kenneth Downie and Paul Lovatt-Cooper as well as a brace of what are sure to be hugely enjoyable pieces from Alan Fernie with the intriguing 'The Jethart Snail' and 'Cowboys and Indians : A Frontier Romance! inspired by Eric Ball!

Wide ranging

Meanwhile, the Reserve Band also features wide ranging inspiration — from Vaughan Williams and Leonard Ballantine to 'Baby Mine' and 'The Mask of Zorro' with a 'Cheeky Wee Two-Step' by Michael Mulford and eagerly anticipated mash-up of 'Slaidburn goes Brazilian' by Gareth Bowman added into the mix.

Rounded off

The day is rounded off by the National Youth Band of Scotland under Ian Porthouse, who will present an ambitious set that includes 'Vivat Regina' by William Mathias and 'Music for a Festival' by Philip Sparke, as well as 'A Disney Fantasy', 'Nimrod', 'Strike up the Band' and 'All Night Long'.

The featured soloist is the talented Andrew McMillan, the talented young solo tenor horn of Whitburn Band and alumnus of the band.

Time and place

The Children's band will be taking to the stage at 3.00pm at the Albert Halls, Dumbarton Road, Stirling (FK8 2QL) followed by the Reserve and Senior bands at 6.00pm.

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Scotland

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Mallinson and Ashman

Interview with Phoebe Mallinson and Jordan Ashman

August 6 • We catch up with two of the young stars of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain as they prepare to perform with the band at its 70th anniversary concert in London this evening.

NYBBS

Scottish Youth ready for Stirling climax

August 6 • The three ensembles of the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland will be in concert in Stirling later today — so why not get along and enjoy the music making.

Martyn Brabbins

Interview with Martyn Brabbins

August 5 • 4BR catches up with the Music Director of English National Opera as he prepares to lead the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain on their 70th anniversary concert in London this weekend.

Grimely

Brassed Off! Live comes to Melbourne

August 4 • Victoria Brass will provide the music for a live repeat of Grimley Colliery Band's heart-breaking National success...

What's on »

National Youth Brass Band of Wales - NYBBW 40th anniversary concert at Pontio, Bangor

Thursday 4 August • Pontio. Deiniol Road. Bangor LL57 2TQ

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Newstead Brass - Newark Brass Explosion

Monday 29 August • Newark Castle, . Castle Gate, Newark NG24 1BG

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

August 6 • We seek a Musical Director,we are a friendly,hard working 2nd section (L&SC) band based in Oxfordshire near junc 6 of the M40.We rehearse on a Wednesday in our own bandroom.Good mix of concerts and contests planned.Experience in brass bands essential

Trentham Brass Band

August 6 • Cornet (Position Negotiable). Following our successful 2nd place finish in the area contest we are looking forward to playing in the National Finals for the second consecutive year under our MD Shaun Farrington. Rehearsals Friday 8-10, Sunday 6.45-8.45

Barnsley Brass

August 6 • We have vacancies for Solo Trombone and Ebb bass players. We rehearse on Mondays and Thursdays 7.45 pm in our own bandroom with associated club at Worsbrough Bridge on A61 south of Barnsley.

Pro Cards »

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top