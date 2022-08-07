                 

Vaughan Williams boost ahead of Proms appearance for Tredegar

Tredegar's forthcoming double header Proms appearances has been given a musical boost with the critical acclaim for its latest CD release.

Tredeagr
  The CD has already gained widespread critical approval

Sunday, 07 August 2022

        

Tredegar's Proms appearances at the Royal Albert Hall next week was given a timely media boost after their latest CD 'Vaughan Williams on Brass' was featured as one of the new releases of the week on Radio 3s Saturday morning 'Record Review'.

Blockbuster

Presenter Tom Service introduced 'Prelude on Three Welsh Hymn Tunes' from the release conducted by Ian Porthouse as he spoke of their forthcoming Proms debut playing 'Concerto for Brass Band and Orchestra' with the National Orchestra of Wales on Monday evening (8th August).

"That promises to be a truly blockbuster evening,"he said, before adding that "I can't wait,"to also hear them on their own late night Prom the following evening (Tuesday 9th August).

CD release

'Vaughan Williams on Brass' has already gained favourable responses form a number of influential critics.

It has been posted as 'CD of the Weekend' on Classic FM after it was featured on the station on Friday.

The Yorkshire Times called it "a lovely album showcasing wonderful gems from the pen of RVW"whilst he said that the performance of 'Variations for Brass Band' was performed "with panache and rhythmic vitality, superbly observing the dynamics bringing out all the qualities of RVW's music".

Exceptional

Meanwhile, MusicWeb international featured it as its 'Recording of the Month' with critic Nick Barnard saying that in terms of the all the recordings produced to mark the 150th anniversary of Vaughan Williams this would make it into his recordings of the year.

Ross Knight's performance of the tuba concerto is in his opinion, "exceptional in every way".

Fellow reviewer John France called it a "splendid contribution to the 2022 celebrations of the composer's birth", marking Ross Knight's performance as "remarkable".

That promises to be a truly blockbuster eveningBBC Radio 3 presenter, Tom Service

Delightful listening

Alan Cooper of the British Music Society stated that it the recording made for "delightful listening"

'Vaughan Williams on Brass' is currently the number 1 ranked on the Amazon 'Classical Music Best Sellers' list

To purchase

To purchase go to:
https://4barsrest.shop/product/vaughan-williams-on-brass/?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel

        

