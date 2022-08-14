                 

Black Dyke fan club boosted after Glastonbury entertainment

Black Dyke Band has been adding to its every growing fan base after its latest appearance at the Glastonbury Abbey Extravaganza.

  The band shared the stage with Paloma Faith and Seasick Steve

Sunday, 14 August 2022

        

Black Dyke Band has added to its growing legion of concert fans following its appearance at the recent Glastonbury Abbey Extravaganza.

It saw the Queensbury band make a welcome return to the high profile event for the first time 2017 to share a stage with stars Seasick Steve and Paloma Faith — playing to an estimated audience of over 10,000 concert goers.

Standing ovation

Not only did their entertaining set gain raucous approval and a standing ovation on the day, but they have since been inundated with congratulatory emails and messages from those who attended and want to find out more about the band's next concert appearance as well as buy 'Pondasher' merchandise.

The band had been asked to provide easy listening fayre, with music from films and stage shows such as 'Star Wars' and 'West Side Story', added to by Richard Marshall playing 'Spanish Eyes' before teaming up with Tim Hammond and Dave Smith for 'Buglers Holiday'.

The 'Strictly Black Dyke' dance set and their popular 'James Bond Medley' certainly proved popular, as did the breathless energy of 'Toccata in D Minor' and 'Riverdance' to close.

Thrilled

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We were thrilled to accept the invitation to perform at the event — and to share the stage with stars such as Paloma Faith and Seasick Steve. The atmosphere was incredible and so was the response to each of the items we performed.

As one new fan told us after we came off stage: "Black Dyke rocks!""

        

