Radio: Sunday Bandstand 14th August

More great music to send out to the banding world from Chris Helme in the heartland of Yorkshire...

Sunday Bandstand
  Plenty of great music to enjoy with Chris Helme

Tuesday, 16 August 2022

        

Sunday Bandstand: 14th August

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-14-august-2022/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Radetzky March
Johann Strauss
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Walter B. Hargreaves

The Essence of Time
Peter Graham
Bjorsvik Brass
MD: Andreas Hansson

Intermezzo No. 2 from Jewel of the Madonna
Ermanno Wolf Ferrari arr. Geoffrey Brand
Scottish CWS Band
MD: Geoffrey Brand

Meeting of the Waters
Ralph Pearce
Soloist: Roger Webster
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: David Hirst

Selections from Titanic
James Horner arr. Andrew Duncan
Whitburn Band
MD: Andrew Duncan

March from Things to Come
Sir Arthur Bliss arr. Neil Richmond
Halls Oxford Concert Brass
MD: Michael Brand

Swedish Rhapsody
Hugo Emil Alfven arr. Faith and Pope
Massed Bands of Foden's, Fairey Aviation and Morris Motors
MD: Harry Mortimer

Slavonic Fantasy
Carl Hohne arr. Gilles Rocha
Soloist: Gilles Rocha
Pianist: Corinne Valloten

New South Wales
Alexander Lithgow
The Onslow Brass Band
MD: Norman Goffin (1968)

Grease
Jim Jacobs arr. Andrew Duncan
Oberaargauer Brass Band
MD: Manfred Obrecht

Ave Maria
Tolga Kashif arr. Simon Kerwin
Soloist: Alexandra Kerwin
Scottish Co-op Band
MD: Ray Tennant

Petite Suite
Claude Debussy arr. Major Peter Parkes
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes

Here We Go
Darrol Barry
Brass Band Emmental (Switzerland)
MD: Anton Helscher

Broadway Spectacular
arr. Alan Fernie
Cory Band
MD: Dr. Robert Childs

Dance of the Comedians
Smetana
Sun Life Band
MD: Roy Newsome

Creepy Trombones
Bertrand Moren
Soloists: Jeremie Favre, Lucas Llor & Lionel Fumeaux
La Condordia Vertroz
MD: Bertrand Moren

Pastime with Good Company
Att. Henry VIII arr. Stephen Roberts
Sellers International Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes

Reunion and Finale
Randy Edelman arr. Andrew Duncan
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: Dr. David King

The Champions
Major G. H Willcocks
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

        

