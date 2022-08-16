Radio: Sunday Bandstand 14th August

Sunday Bandstand: 14th August
Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.
The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.
Enjoy:
https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-14-august-2022/
Playlist:
Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Radetzky March
Johann Strauss
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Walter B. Hargreaves
The Essence of Time
Peter Graham
Bjorsvik Brass
MD: Andreas Hansson
Intermezzo No. 2 from Jewel of the Madonna
Ermanno Wolf Ferrari arr. Geoffrey Brand
Scottish CWS Band
MD: Geoffrey Brand
Meeting of the Waters
Ralph Pearce
Soloist: Roger Webster
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: David Hirst
Selections from Titanic
James Horner arr. Andrew Duncan
Whitburn Band
MD: Andrew Duncan
March from Things to Come
Sir Arthur Bliss arr. Neil Richmond
Halls Oxford Concert Brass
MD: Michael Brand
Swedish Rhapsody
Hugo Emil Alfven arr. Faith and Pope
Massed Bands of Foden's, Fairey Aviation and Morris Motors
MD: Harry Mortimer
Slavonic Fantasy
Carl Hohne arr. Gilles Rocha
Soloist: Gilles Rocha
Pianist: Corinne Valloten
New South Wales
Alexander Lithgow
The Onslow Brass Band
MD: Norman Goffin (1968)
Grease
Jim Jacobs arr. Andrew Duncan
Oberaargauer Brass Band
MD: Manfred Obrecht
Ave Maria
Tolga Kashif arr. Simon Kerwin
Soloist: Alexandra Kerwin
Scottish Co-op Band
MD: Ray Tennant
Petite Suite
Claude Debussy arr. Major Peter Parkes
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes
Here We Go
Darrol Barry
Brass Band Emmental (Switzerland)
MD: Anton Helscher
Broadway Spectacular
arr. Alan Fernie
Cory Band
MD: Dr. Robert Childs
Dance of the Comedians
Smetana
Sun Life Band
MD: Roy Newsome
Creepy Trombones
Bertrand Moren
Soloists: Jeremie Favre, Lucas Llor & Lionel Fumeaux
La Condordia Vertroz
MD: Bertrand Moren
Pastime with Good Company
Att. Henry VIII arr. Stephen Roberts
Sellers International Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes
Reunion and Finale
Randy Edelman arr. Andrew Duncan
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: Dr. David King
The Champions
Major G. H Willcocks
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes
