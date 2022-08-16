Radio: Sunday Bandstand 14th August

More great music to send out to the banding world from Chris Helme in the heartland of Yorkshire...

Sunday Bandstand: 14th August

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Enjoy:



https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-14-august-2022/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles



Radetzky March

Johann Strauss

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

MD: Walter B. Hargreaves



The Essence of Time

Peter Graham

Bjorsvik Brass

MD: Andreas Hansson



Intermezzo No. 2 from Jewel of the Madonna

Ermanno Wolf Ferrari arr. Geoffrey Brand

Scottish CWS Band

MD: Geoffrey Brand



Meeting of the Waters

Ralph Pearce

Soloist: Roger Webster

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

MD: David Hirst

Selections from Titanic

James Horner arr. Andrew Duncan

Whitburn Band

MD: Andrew Duncan

March from Things to Come

Sir Arthur Bliss arr. Neil Richmond

Halls Oxford Concert Brass

MD: Michael Brand

Swedish Rhapsody

Hugo Emil Alfven arr. Faith and Pope

Massed Bands of Foden's, Fairey Aviation and Morris Motors

MD: Harry Mortimer

Slavonic Fantasy

Carl Hohne arr. Gilles Rocha

Soloist: Gilles Rocha

Pianist: Corinne Valloten

New South Wales

Alexander Lithgow

The Onslow Brass Band

MD: Norman Goffin (1968)



Grease

Jim Jacobs arr. Andrew Duncan

Oberaargauer Brass Band

MD: Manfred Obrecht

Ave Maria

Tolga Kashif arr. Simon Kerwin

Soloist: Alexandra Kerwin

Scottish Co-op Band

MD: Ray Tennant

Petite Suite

Claude Debussy arr. Major Peter Parkes

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

MD: Major Peter Parkes

Here We Go

Darrol Barry

Brass Band Emmental (Switzerland)

MD: Anton Helscher

Broadway Spectacular

arr. Alan Fernie

Cory Band

MD: Dr. Robert Childs

Dance of the Comedians

Smetana

Sun Life Band

MD: Roy Newsome

Creepy Trombones

Bertrand Moren

Soloists: Jeremie Favre, Lucas Llor & Lionel Fumeaux

La Condordia Vertroz

MD: Bertrand Moren

Pastime with Good Company

Att. Henry VIII arr. Stephen Roberts

Sellers International Band

MD: Major Peter Parkes

Reunion and Finale

Randy Edelman arr. Andrew Duncan

Yorkshire Building Society Band

MD: Dr. David King

The Champions

Major G. H Willcocks

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: Major Peter Parkes

