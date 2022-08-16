Cave exploration at GUS

The GUS Band welcomes new signing Rhys Cave on flugel horn.

The GUS Band has added to its ranks as it looks ahead to building towards a busy concert schedule and the start of the 2023 contest season.

Rhys Cave joins on flugel. Coming form a banding family he spent five years at the Junior Guildhall School of Music and was the principal cornet of Tilbury Youth Band for over ten years.

He went on to play for the senior Tilbury Band as well as Thundersley Brass on their appearance at the Royal Albert Hall National Finals and Aveley & Newham as well as enjoying guest appearances with several bands.

Look forward

A GUS Band spokesperson told 4BR: "We look forward to Rhys playing a starring role in our future plans.

We would also like to take the opportunity to thank Della Pearce for her tenure with us and we wish her the very best for the future."