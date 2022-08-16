                 

Brighouse to head to Snape Maltings

Brighouse & Rastrick will make a high profile appearance at the famous Snape Maltings Concert Hall later this month.

Brighouse
  Prof David King and his band will take a bow at the famous Snape Maltings stage

Tuesday, 16 August 2022

        

The profile of brass bands continues to be enhanced at major concert venues as Brighouse & Rastrick prepare to appear at Snape Maltings on the 27th August.

The venue is part of the BrittenPears 'creative arts' complex named after its founders, the composer Benjamin Britten and his life partner and singer Peter Pears.

Since the late 1960s has hosted some of the most important music and artistic festivals in Europe, with the 832 seat concert hall at its heart.

Thrilled

A spokesperson for the band told 4BR: "We are thrilled that we will be performing at such an iconic venue, one stepped in performance history from the very finest soloists and ensembles in the world.

We hope to add to that with an exciting programme with a real variety of pieces, showcasing our fantastic soloists, and bringing new music to an audience that relishes world class music making."

Find out more

Led by Prof David King, the programme will include works from Walton, Holst and Glazunov, as well as Philp Sparke, Bruce Broughton, Eric Whitacre and Jack Stamp.

To find out more and book tickets go to:
https://brittenpearsarts.org/events/2022-08-27-brighouse-and-rastrick-brass-band

        

