Bands return to remember former player

A trio of Scottish bands will pay tribute to the memory of former player Joan Price, as well as raise funds for a worthy cause.

The annual Joan Price Memorial Concert featuring Dunaskin Doon, Kilmarnock Concert Brass and Irvine & Dreghorn Brass is set to return after a two year break.

This year the concert will raise funds for Crossroads Caring for Carers, a charity that is very close to the hearts of many band members.

Time and place

The event will be held at the Kyle Academy in Overmills Road, Ayr, on Sunday 4th September (3.00pm).

Joan was tragically killed in a car accident while on her way home from a Dunaskin rehearsal five and half years ago. Two teenagers were subsequently jailed for causing death by dangerous driving.

Speed cameras have since been installed along the stretch of A77, something her husband Colin had campaigned for.

The concert has become an annual fixture in the calendar of the three bands in which Joan played, not only to celebrate her life but also to raise funds for charity.

Big turn out

Dunaskin Doon Band Secretary Fiona Waddington said: "We hope to see a big turnout to remember Joan and to support all three bands at what promises to be a fabulous afternoon of live music."