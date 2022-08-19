Capstaff adds Hatfield & Askern baton to CV

Yorkshire band welcomes the innovative conducting talent of Jack Capstaff to lead them.

Hatfield & Askern Colliery Band has announced the appointment of Jack Capstaff as their new Musical Director.

A graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, he has gained widespread acclaim for his innovative musical approach, notably with Derwent Brass.

He recently came runner-up as well as being the highest placed UK entrant in the 2022 Brass Band Conductors' Association conducting competition.

Banding links

Jack has also worked with Foresters Brass 2000, City of Cardiff M2, South Yorkshire Police, Ripon City, Harlequin Brass, Yorkshire Imperial and Carlton Main Frickley Colliery, most recently on the recording of a multimedia production of Hans Christian Andersen's 'The Snow Queen' due for release later this year.

He will continue in his capacity as Musical Director of Derwent Brass.

Welcome

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We are delighted to welcome Jack and look forward to working with him in the development of the band in readiness for the 2023 contesting season."