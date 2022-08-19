Great deals on London hotels for bands

Rooms4groups have exclusive group hotel deals on offer — but you will have to be quick to book them...

Rooms4groups have exclusive group hotel deals available for bands competing in the Championship Section National Championships that take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday 15th October.

Limited time

These are time limited deals so people need to be quick.

Corus Hotel Hyde Park

1 Lancaster Gate (W2 3LG)

£ 160 per room per night in DOUBLE/TWIN room including breakfast

£ 150 per room per night SINGLE including breakfast

Hampton by Hilton Park Royal

Connell Cres, Western Ave (W5 3BQ)

£ 115 per room per night in DOUBLE/TWIN including breakfast

£ 105 per room in SINGLE including breakfast

Contact:

Above rates are based on the 14th October arrival x 2 nights — minimum booking of 10 rooms.

Please contact rooms4groups directly on bookings@rooms4groups.co.uk

