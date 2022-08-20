Lindley history recalled in print

The proud history of the Lindley Band has just been published in a new book by author Paul Harrison.
Paul, who joined the Yorkshire band which can trace its established roots back to the 1830s, over 35 years ago has a long established interest in banding history.
Success
His book charts Lindley's musical as well as organisational development, including its periods of success — such as coming British Open champion in 1900 and runner-up at the 1964 event, as well as more latterly winning the Senior Cup in 2001.
To purchase:
The book can be purchased at:
Email: paulcharrison1@gmail.com
Cost: £10.00
Postage within the UK: £3