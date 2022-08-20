                 

*
banner

News

Lindley history recalled in print

The history of one of the oldest Yorkshire brass bands has been recalled in a brand new book.

Lindley
  The Lindley Band can trace its history back to the 1830s

Saturday, 20 August 2022

        

The proud history of the Lindley Band has just been published in a new book by author Paul Harrison.

Paul, who joined the Yorkshire band which can trace its established roots back to the 1830s, over 35 years ago has a long established interest in banding history.

Success

His book charts Lindley's musical as well as organisational development, including its periods of success — such as coming British Open champion in 1900 and runner-up at the 1964 event, as well as more latterly winning the Senior Cup in 2001.

To purchase:

The book can be purchased at:
Email: paulcharrison1@gmail.com
Cost: £10.00
Postage within the UK: £3

        

TAGS: Lindley

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Lindley

Lindley history recalled in print

August 20 • The history of one of the oldest Yorkshire brass bands has been recalled in a brand new book.

Murley

Death of William Lyons

August 20 • The death has been announced of the hugely respected president of Murley Silver Band.

Peter Moore

Red hot Moore wows Proms

August 20 • Trombone star Peter Moore won over the audience and the critics on his recent Proms concerto debut.

Jeju

Spanish euphonium success in Jeju

August 19 • José Manuel VÃ¡zquez Calatayud of Spain has joined a prestigious list of past euphonium winners of the Jeju International Wind Ensemble Festival Brass Competition.

What's on »

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Newstead Brass - Newark Brass Explosion

Monday 29 August • Newark Castle, . Castle Gate, Newark NG24 1BG

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Vacancies »

Stretford Band

August 18 • Tenor Horn required, position negotiable. We are a local, friendly band with a varied concert programme in the following months. If you are looking for a change please come along and meet the band.

Chinnor Silver

August 18 • With the band entering an exciting period as we look to appoint a new MD we require Eb & Bb BASS AND PERCUSSION players to join us.Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom.. Other players please apply as willing to move around for the right person.

St. Ronan's Silver Band

August 16 • We are seeking to appoint a PRINCIPAL CORNET PLAYER to our friendly, hard-working 2nd Section Band based in Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders, only 50 mins from Edinburgh. Great programme of contests/concerts & other events.

Pro Cards »

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top