Lindley history recalled in print

The history of one of the oldest Yorkshire brass bands has been recalled in a brand new book.

The proud history of the Lindley Band has just been published in a new book by author Paul Harrison.

Paul, who joined the Yorkshire band which can trace its established roots back to the 1830s, over 35 years ago has a long established interest in banding history.

Success

His book charts Lindley's musical as well as organisational development, including its periods of success — such as coming British Open champion in 1900 and runner-up at the 1964 event, as well as more latterly winning the Senior Cup in 2001.

To purchase:

The book can be purchased at:

Email: paulcharrison1@gmail.com

Cost: £10.00

Postage within the UK: £3