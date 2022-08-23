Westacott signs for City of Cardiff

Albert Hall contender welcomes signing of Claire Westacott ahead of a busy Autumn schedule of events and contests.

City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) Band have announced the signing of Claire Westacott as their new flugel ahead of their appearance at the National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall in October.

Previously holding the role with the likes of Rothwell, City of Bradford and Hammonds, she takes over the role FROM Cerys Hughes after playing cornet with the band for the last twelve months.

Integral part

Musical Director, Christopher Bond told 4BR: "We would like to thank Cerys for her contribution at a time which has seen considerable success. Claire has been an integral part of the band during that time as great player and member.

She stepped in on flugel at Welsh Area on short notice so I have no doubt that she will make another excellent contribution as we look forward to a busy Autumn contest and concert season."