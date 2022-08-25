New top and bottom at Chapeltown

Chapeltown Silver welcomes a brand new soprano and BBb tuba team to the ranks for the busy Autumn season ahead.

Chapeltown Silver Band has welcomed the double signing of Ian and Wendy Atkinson.

They join the Yorkshire band on BBb tuba and soprano respectively after enjoying a few concert appearances with them and can now look forward to a busy Autumn schedule.

The band also took the time to wish Alison Stanley and her family a fond farewell and thank her for her long and excellent tenure with them.

Thrilled

Speaking about the new move, the duo said: "We are thrilled, and we are looking forward to hitting the ground running in upcoming contests and concerts.

We've had so much fun over the last few months and don't want that to end. With interesting projects and the band working hard on creating a wonderful sound we're sure that we're going to enjoy ourselves."

Great addition

In response, Musical Director Colum O'Shea added: "I'm pleased to welcome Wendy and Ian to us. They have been a great addition, both in their musical skill and their commitment to the activities of the band both on and off stage."

The band's next concert event will be at Chapeltown Park with the next contest appearance at the Bolsover Festival of Brass.