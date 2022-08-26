                 

*
banner

News

SBBA looks to extend Wellbeing in Scotland

The Scottish Brass Band Association is hosting an on-line 'Wellbeing Workshop' as it continues support good mental health initiatives for its bands.

Mental Health
  SBBA is supported good mental health initiatives for its bands.

Friday, 26 August 2022

        

Scottish band representatives are being offered the opportunity to take part in an on-line 'Wellbeing Workshop'.

Organised by the Scottish Brass Band Association (SBBA), it will take place on Wednesday 5th October at 7pm via the Zoom platform with Mental Health First Aid England (MHFAE) instructor and advocate Tabby Kerwin.

The course is free to participants whose Scottish bands have not been represented before, otherwise there is a £30 per person charge.

Needs of musicians

The first part of the workshop will cover mental health awareness before moving on to wellbeing and self-care with a specific focus on the needs of musicians.

SBBA was the first brass band organisation in the United Kingdom to make fully subsidised mental health awareness training available to all its members and since its first event just over a year ago, 24 delegates have attended.

Feedback has been extremely positive and a Facebook group has since been set up as a support network.

Wellbeing champion

A SBBA spokesperson told 4BR: "It is hoped that in the development of a sound mental health culture, each band will appoint a designated 'Wellbeing Champion'.

They will not only understand common mental health issues and the ability to spot early warning signals, but also possess the skills to promote positive wellbeing and the confidence to support a person in distress."

Contact

Bands are asked to contact event organiser Lesley Crumlish at: sbbawellbeing@gmail.com

Please give details of name and band of nominated attendee(s).

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Adam Taylor

Freckleton appoint Taylor as new MD

August 26 • Adam D J Taylor takes the baton at Freckleton Band.

Stephen Sykes

Sykes takes Woodfalls lead

August 26 • Stephen Sykes becomes the new Musical Director of Woodfalls Band

Music

Last chord looms for Composer Competition entries

August 26 • There are two £500 first prizes up for grabs for the OBBA Centenary Composition Competition — but you need to get your entries in...

Oxford Cherwell

Brotherhood link ends at Oxford Cherwell

August 26 • The musical partnership between the Oxford Cherwell Band and MD Terry Brotherhood has come to an end.

What's on »

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Newstead Brass - Newark Brass Explosion

Monday 29 August • Newark Castle, . Castle Gate, Newark NG24 1BG

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

August 26 • As we enter an exciting period for the band if you are a Eb/Bb BASS or PERCUSSION PLAYER why not join the journey a new md will bring.. Rehearsals on a Wednesday . Other players welcome to apply as this friendly band will move around for the right players .

SPAL Sovereign Brass

August 26 • Following the recent appointment of our new MD Alan Gifford and with many exciting & fulfilling future projects planned, the Band are looking for CORNET (position negotiable) & PERCUSSION (kit or tuned) to complete our line up.

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band

August 25 • Lofthouse 2000 Brass Roots beginner/training band is currently recruiting for players. Are you a bit rusty, looking for a team to help you progress, or new to banding? Instruments are available so come and have a chat and meet the team

Pro Cards »

Prof. Christopher Houlding

MMus, GGSM, LRAM
Conductor, Performer, Educator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top