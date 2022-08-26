SBBA looks to extend Wellbeing in Scotland

The Scottish Brass Band Association is hosting an on-line 'Wellbeing Workshop' as it continues support good mental health initiatives for its bands.

Scottish band representatives are being offered the opportunity to take part in an on-line 'Wellbeing Workshop'.

Organised by the Scottish Brass Band Association (SBBA), it will take place on Wednesday 5th October at 7pm via the Zoom platform with Mental Health First Aid England (MHFAE) instructor and advocate Tabby Kerwin.

The course is free to participants whose Scottish bands have not been represented before, otherwise there is a £30 per person charge.

Needs of musicians

The first part of the workshop will cover mental health awareness before moving on to wellbeing and self-care with a specific focus on the needs of musicians.

SBBA was the first brass band organisation in the United Kingdom to make fully subsidised mental health awareness training available to all its members and since its first event just over a year ago, 24 delegates have attended.

Feedback has been extremely positive and a Facebook group has since been set up as a support network.

Wellbeing champion

A SBBA spokesperson told 4BR: "It is hoped that in the development of a sound mental health culture, each band will appoint a designated 'Wellbeing Champion'.

They will not only understand common mental health issues and the ability to spot early warning signals, but also possess the skills to promote positive wellbeing and the confidence to support a person in distress."

Contact

Bands are asked to contact event organiser Lesley Crumlish at: sbbawellbeing@gmail.com

Please give details of name and band of nominated attendee(s).