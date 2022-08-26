Last chord looms for Composer Competition entries

There are two £500 first prizes up for grabs for the OBBA Centenary Composition Competition — but you need to get your entries in...

The closing date for the Oxfordshire & District Brass Band Association (ODBBA) Centenary Composition Competition is fast approaching.

Composers need to get their works entered by the closing date of Saturday 10th September if they are going to be in with a chance of claiming one of the two £500 first prizes on offer.

Under and over 25

The competition is to open to all composers and falls into two categories: Under 25's and Over 25's with a £500 first prize in each category.

Each work should be between 3 and 6 minutes in duration and aimed at being able to be performed by bands at Third and Fourth Section level.

The judges Phillip Littlemore, Alan Fernie and Gavin Somerset will look closely at each entrant before making their final decisions.

The results will be announced at the ODBBA Entertainment Contest held at Marlborough School Woodstock on Sunday 6th November which will be adjudicated by Phillip and Alan.

Get in touch

The closing date is Saturday 10th September, entry forms and rules for the competition are still available by emailing odbba@gmx.com