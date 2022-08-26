Sykes takes Woodfalls lead

Stephen Sykes becomes the new Musical Director of Woodfalls Band

The Woodfalls Band has announced the appointment of Stephen Sykes as its new Musical Director.

The former BBC Radio 2 Young Brass Soloist of the Year has an extensive CV of achievements as a player in the professional orchestra and elite level brass banding worlds.

Experience

He has performed with the likes of the Royal Philharmonic, BBC Philharmonic, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, and the Welsh National Opera, as well as Black Dyke, Cory, Tredegar and Fairey Bands. He also won the prestigious Don Lusher Jazz Performance prize and has been an invited soloist with the BBC Concert Orchestra.

Over recent years he has steadily increased his conducting experience with band such as SW Comms, Lydbrook and Forest of Dean Brass and has taken the baton at the 2017 West of England Area champion with immediate effect.

Leadership

Woodfalls Band Chairperson, Paul Street told 4BR: "When Stephen took his first rehearsal there was a sense of excitement that we had found someone willing to put in the hard work and give the musical direction and leadership required to lead us back to playing at the top level again."

The band have already enjoyed several rehearsals under Stephen's direction as they plan for a busy Autumn schedule of events.