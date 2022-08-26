Freckleton appoint Taylor as new MD

Adam D J Taylor takes the baton at Freckleton Band.

The Freckleton Band has announced the appointment of Adam D J Taylor as its new Musical Director.

Experience

With extensive experience as a trombonist, teacher and conductor, the graduate of the Royal College of Music heads to the band after enjoying a successful five-year tenure at Allerton Brass.

During that time he helped take them from the Fourth to Second Section, whilst he was also Associate Conductor in Residence at Wingates Band from 2018 — 2022.

He has also performed with the likes of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, English National Opera, and Northern Ballet alongside a number other leading ensembles and bands.

Adam was also the winner of the 2012 Brass in Concert 'Best New Composition' award and in 2017 launched 'Cantatio Publishing' alongside his business partner, Mark Quinn.

Delighted

Speaking about the appointment, Band President, Mark Rossall, said: "We are delighted to welcome a musician of Adams calibre to us, and everyone is excited to see what we can achieve together."

In response, Adam added: "This is a great opportunity to work with Freckleton — a wonderful organisation with a rich history rooted in its local community and the banding world.

I'm looking forward to working together to help deliver exciting new projects and performances."