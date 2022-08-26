                 

*
banner

News

Freckleton appoint Taylor as new MD

Adam D J Taylor takes the baton at Freckleton Band.

Adam Taylor
  Adam Taylor takes the baton at Freckleton Band

Friday, 26 August 2022

        

The Freckleton Band has announced the appointment of Adam D J Taylor as its new Musical Director.

Experience

With extensive experience as a trombonist, teacher and conductor, the graduate of the Royal College of Music heads to the band after enjoying a successful five-year tenure at Allerton Brass.

During that time he helped take them from the Fourth to Second Section, whilst he was also Associate Conductor in Residence at Wingates Band from 2018 — 2022.

He has also performed with the likes of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, English National Opera, and Northern Ballet alongside a number other leading ensembles and bands.

Adam was also the winner of the 2012 Brass in Concert 'Best New Composition' award and in 2017 launched 'Cantatio Publishing' alongside his business partner, Mark Quinn.

Delighted

Speaking about the appointment, Band President, Mark Rossall, said: "We are delighted to welcome a musician of Adams calibre to us, and everyone is excited to see what we can achieve together."

In response, Adam added: "This is a great opportunity to work with Freckleton — a wonderful organisation with a rich history rooted in its local community and the banding world.

I'm looking forward to working together to help deliver exciting new projects and performances."

        

TAGS: Freckleton

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Adam Taylor

Freckleton appoint Taylor as new MD

August 26 • Adam D J Taylor takes the baton at Freckleton Band.

Stephen Sykes

Sykes takes Woodfalls lead

August 26 • Stephen Sykes becomes the new Musical Director of Woodfalls Band

Music

Last chord looms for Composer Competition entries

August 26 • There are two £500 first prizes up for grabs for the OBBA Centenary Composition Competition — but you need to get your entries in...

Oxford Cherwell

Brotherhood link ends at Oxford Cherwell

August 26 • The musical partnership between the Oxford Cherwell Band and MD Terry Brotherhood has come to an end.

What's on »

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Newstead Brass - Newark Brass Explosion

Monday 29 August • Newark Castle, . Castle Gate, Newark NG24 1BG

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

August 26 • As we enter an exciting period for the band if you are a Eb/Bb BASS or PERCUSSION PLAYER why not join the journey a new md will bring.. Rehearsals on a Wednesday . Other players welcome to apply as this friendly band will move around for the right players .

SPAL Sovereign Brass

August 26 • Following the recent appointment of our new MD Alan Gifford and with many exciting & fulfilling future projects planned, the Band are looking for CORNET (position negotiable) & PERCUSSION (kit or tuned) to complete our line up.

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band

August 25 • Lofthouse 2000 Brass Roots beginner/training band is currently recruiting for players. Are you a bit rusty, looking for a team to help you progress, or new to banding? Instruments are available so come and have a chat and meet the team

Pro Cards »

Stan Lippeatt

BA, LRSM
Conductor, adjudicator, tutor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top