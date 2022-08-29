                 

Interview with Florence Anna Maunders

The award winning composer talks about her musical influences, styles and compositions as she takes on the role of composer in residence with Fulham Brass Band.

Florence Anna Maunders
  The award winning composer talks to 4BR Editor Iwan Fox

Monday, 29 August 2022

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR is joined by Florence Anna Maunders — the multiple award-winning composer who has become the Composer in Residence with Fulham Brass Band.

The RNCM graduate's output has a very distinctive 'stylistic fingerprint' — one which aims to "excite and moves an audience" with music that often "pulsates and dances".

This embraces Syrian folk to Messiaen, Frank Zappa and the Tower of Power to "urban orchestral riot" — and has come through a journey that has seen her collaborate with many musicians and creative artists as well as through her own experiences of finding her identity as a transgender woman.

The link with Fulham as part of the Making Music UK's 'Adopt a Music Creator' has already seen a brand-new work, evocatively entitled, 'Sewers Crisis' which the band premiered earlier this year, with more to come...

To find out more about the composer go to: www.florencemaunders.com

        

TAGS: Fulham Band

