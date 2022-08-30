Stars align in Armagh for 20th anniversary celebrations

Tutors from Foden's Band once again headed to Armagh to help inspire over 60 delegates on its 20th anniversary Summer School Course.

The Armagh Old Boys Silver Band has been thrilled to once again team up with their great friends from National Champion Foden's for their annual Brass Band Summer School.

It recently took place in the City of Armagh High School and marked a welcome return to a 'live' event following the enforced Covid-19 break.

The format saw two bands based on ability: The Sterling Band conducted by Mark Bousie and Sovereign Band led by Michael Fowles.

Wide opportunities

The age range was also brilliantly wide — the youngest aged just 8 and the oldest an experienced 72 — but all eager as ever to learn, enjoy and be challenged by the music making on offer.

Warm up routines, section and full band rehearsals (with plenty of questions and answers!) ensured everyone got the most out of the days as they possibly could — including the opportunity to perform solos with the Foden's tutors.

As part of the 20th year celebrations the course was delighted to commission two works for the occasion — 'Across the Stars' by Andrew Stevenson and 'The Stars of Armagh' by Iain McKnight.

Great return

Speaking on behalf of the Summer School, Ivor Stevenson told 4BR: "It was great to return to an 'in person' event again, especially on what was our 20th anniversary.

A big thank you from us goes once again to the wonderful team of Foden's tutors, Mark Wilkinson, Mark Bousie, Richard Poole, Shaun Farrington, Gary Curtin, Jonathan Bates, Stewart Baglin, Michael Fowles and Anthony Mann — as well as the quite brilliant 60 plus delegates."

He added: "We look forward to welcoming the full Foden's Band back to Armagh on the 17th September as well as running the Summer school once again in 2023."