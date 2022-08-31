                 

*
banner

News

Greenfield Autumn Leaves Contest cancelled

The proposed outdoor contest at Greenfield this weekend has been cancelled on safety grounds.

Greenfield
  The Greenfield Autumn Leaves Contest has been cancelled

Wednesday, 31 August 2022

        

The proposed Greenfield Autumn Leaves Brass Band Contest, scheduled for Sunday 4th September, has been cancelled in the interests of public safety.

The decision was taken by the contest organising committee after being informed that the weather forecast for the 30 hours before and during the event was for heavy rainfall.

Conditions

Chairperson Frank Rothwell stated: "Due to it being an outdoor event on a grass playing field, the conditions underfoot would become treacherous."

He added: "This is the centenary year of the Greenfield Whit Friday contest and the last thing we wanted to do was to cancel an event. However, the safety of the public and bands is paramount.

There was no suitable indoor local alternative venue available, and as we felt the risks were too high to proceed, we therefore had to make the appropriate decision."

Refund option

People who have bought tickets in advance will have the option for a refund.

The cutoff date for refunds is 1st October.

Send the tickets and contact details to Dolefield Barn, Fur Lane, Greenfield (OL3 7PA) for a refund.

The value of any un-refunded tickets will be automatically donated to the Saddleworth Whit Friday Brass Band Contests Central Fund.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Black Dyke

Black Dyke to showcase World Rejoicing Open preperation

August 31 • The Queensbury band will host an open rehearsal at Morley Town Hall on Wednesday 7th September.

Greenfield

Greenfield Autumn Leaves Contest cancelled

August 31 • The proposed outdoor contest at Greenfield this weekend has been cancelled on safety grounds.

Bolsover

2022 Bolsover Festival of Brass draws revised

August 30 • There have been some adjustments to the timings in the Second and First Sections for the Bolsover contest.

Blackboard

GCSE Music exam numbers at all time low

August 30 • The number of students taking music GCSE exams has declined to an all time low according to official figures.

What's on »

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Harlow Brass Band - Copped Hall Open Day

Sunday 28 August • Copped Hall, Epping (Entrance off Crown Hill) CM16 5HR

Newstead Brass - Newark Brass Explosion

Monday 29 August • Newark Castle, . Castle Gate, Newark NG24 1BG

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Llwydcoed Brass Band

August 30 • Llwydcoed Brass Band are seeking three cornets, a second baritone and a second trombone to complete their brass ranks, as well as two all-round percussionists. A friendly but hardworking band, we are currently working on many exciting projects.

Bedford Town Band

August 30 • Bedford Town Band. 1st section from 2023 currently have vacancies for:. 3 Cornets 1 Front Row, 2 Back Row,. 2 Bb Basses. We are a friendly band that rehearse in Bedford under our MD Craig Patterson.. With a good balance of Contests & Concerts.

Maltby Miners Welfare Band

August 29 • SOLO TROMBONErequired at Maltby Miners Welfare Band due to player retirement. Band rehearsals are held on Wednesday and Friday evenings in our own bandroom 7.30 until 9.30. 5 minutes from J1 M18 Rotherham.

Pro Cards »

Ian Holmes

BA (hons), PGDip (RCM), ARCM, ALCM
Conductor, piano accompanist and educator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top