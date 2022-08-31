Greenfield Autumn Leaves Contest cancelled

The proposed outdoor contest at Greenfield this weekend has been cancelled on safety grounds.

The proposed Greenfield Autumn Leaves Brass Band Contest, scheduled for Sunday 4th September, has been cancelled in the interests of public safety.

The decision was taken by the contest organising committee after being informed that the weather forecast for the 30 hours before and during the event was for heavy rainfall.

Conditions

Chairperson Frank Rothwell stated: "Due to it being an outdoor event on a grass playing field, the conditions underfoot would become treacherous."

He added: "This is the centenary year of the Greenfield Whit Friday contest and the last thing we wanted to do was to cancel an event. However, the safety of the public and bands is paramount.

There was no suitable indoor local alternative venue available, and as we felt the risks were too high to proceed, we therefore had to make the appropriate decision."

Refund option

People who have bought tickets in advance will have the option for a refund.

The cutoff date for refunds is 1st October.

Send the tickets and contact details to Dolefield Barn, Fur Lane, Greenfield (OL3 7PA) for a refund.

The value of any un-refunded tickets will be automatically donated to the Saddleworth Whit Friday Brass Band Contests Central Fund.